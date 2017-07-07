Historic Trapp and Wilson building sold

By Martha B. Jacob –

The 1893 Trapp and Wilson building in Ripley has been purchased by a new owner who plans on doing a complete restoration of the magnificent historic site according to Ripley realtor David Campbell who listed the building. Jarrod Brewster, from the Eastgate area signed the final papers about a month ago, but has already begun work on the 30,000 square feet building. He stated that from day one, he could see great potential in every part of the building. Brewster is owner operator of Budget Chimney Sweep in Eastgate.