Blanche Malblanc passed away July 06, 2017 at the age of 90. She was a lifetime resident of Sardinia, Ohio. Blanche was born to the late Jason and Anna Belle Fields on February 04, 1927. She was a loving mother to 4 children, Brenda Marlene (Kenny) Hampton of Maysville, KY; Terresa Elaine Puckett of Hillsboro, OH; Verna Dee Malblanc of Sardinia, OH; and Tina Ann (Steve) Kratzer of Sardinia, OH. Blanche was also devoted to her 9 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Alice Bradley of Hillsboro, OH.

In addition to her parents Blanche was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary “Maggie” Dunseith, Beula L. Fields, Juanita Fields, Wincle Fields, Roy “Proctor” Fields, John Fields, Harvey Fields, Jason E Fields Jr., and Louis Fields of Temple, TX.

Blanche was a member of several organizations including the Sardinia Bible Baptist Church, Sardinia Lions Club, and the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 2734 in Maysville, KY.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 9, 2017 friends will be received from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 10, 2017 at 11:00 am; interment will follow at the Sardinia Cemetery. Services held at Megie Funeral Home 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154.