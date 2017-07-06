Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic



Cy Young leads way to finish line –

By Wade Linville –

For many local runners and walkers, the Fourth of July festivities begin with an early morning trek through the streets of Russellville, a tradition that has carried on for the past 11 years in memory of the late Joe Myers.

Myers was considered the Eastern High School girls basketball team’s No. 1 fan. Before his death, you could see Myers at nearly every game to cheer on the Lady Warriors when they were headed by long-time, legendary varsity girls basketball coach Richard Kiser.

Myers’ support of the Lady Warriors didn’t go unrecognized, and even in death he continues to give back to the community in which he received much love.

On the morning of July 4 in Russellville, friends of Myers and other locals joined together to host the 11th annual Joe Myers 5K Classic Run/Walk, an event to raise money for the Joe Myers Memorial Scholarship Fund which has helped to provide Eastern students with numerous scholarships over the years.

Bobbie Tibbe, former Eastern girls basketball coach John Burrows, and Kiser are among the dedicated individuals who have helped to make the Myers 5K Run/Walk a success over the past 11 years, and in recent years Eastern High School cross country and track and field coach Tom Glasscock has served as the official for the Myers 5K race. Of course, the event wouldn’t have been successful for so many years without the support of local runners and walkers. Melinda Creamer, 74, of Decatur, has never missed walking in the Myers 5K since it started 11 years ago.

Creamer was among the 73 participants in this year’s Myers 5K Run/Walk. In past years, the event has seen more than 100 runners/walkers turn out to take part, but over 70 was still considered a great success.

The first to cross the finish line to win this year’s Myers 5K was Cy Young, 15, of Winchester, with a time of 19:12.

Placing second overall was Logan Lainhart, 17, of Sardinia, with a time of 19:20. Finishing in third place was Garyn Purdy, 18, with a time of 19:23. All of the top three finishers are members of the Eastern High School boys cross country team.

The first female to cross the finish line was Delayne Seigla, 22, of Georgetown, with a time of 20:08.

Placing second of the female runners was Melissa Yockey, 35, of Russellville, with a time of 22:39.

Finishing third of the female runners was Camryn Pickerill, 14, of Seaman, with a time of 23:58.

Receiving awards for the oldest male and female participants to finish the race were runner Charlie Beard, 68, of Sardinia, and walker Alberta Moore, 78, of Decatur.

There were also some participants from Ripley taking part in this year’s Myers 5K Run/Walk. Blake Price, 39, of Ripley, finished ninth of the male runners with a finish time of 23:06.

Emma Moran, 12, of Ripley, placed 19th on the field of more than 70 with a time of 24:57.

Danny Price, 67, of Ripley, placed 23rd overall with a time of 26:15.