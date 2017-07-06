Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann RULH selects Wilkins as new superintendent Corps of Engineer to study erosion issue in Ripley More funds available through Revolving Loans Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Historic home in Ripley is sold following renovations Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Students speak out in support of Skinner Ripley Council to pay half the cost for Air Evac services John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London Mary J Hall Kenneth R Behymer Western Brown’s Joe Sams commits to Marietta College WBHS to hold girls youth basketball camp Day to continue baseball career on collegiate level at UC Clermont Western’s Pack signs with NKU WBHS to host youth boys basketball camp Eastern’s Rigdon, Hopkins are STATE BOUND James Ratliff Robert P Lesko Air Evac Lifeteam requests contract with Ripley Council and life squad Odyssey Canvas Works, Inc. is back home working in new building Ripley’s Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 29 Local athletes advance to track and field regionals SBAAC awards baseball, softball, boys track and field First Team all-stars SHAC awards baseball all-stars Lady Broncos finish as SW District Div. II runner-up Lady Warriors cap off season as SE District Div. III runner-up Impressive post-season tourney run reaches end for Lady Rockets Rose M Crone Strategies discussed to join Maysville/Mason County KY with Brown County communities for economic growth Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter/DAR looking for new members Linda M Lawson Margaret G Newkirk Gregory R Dunn Sandra L Haitz Wesley A Cooper Everette F Donell Lady Broncos move to SW District Div. II finals Lady Rockets top Cincy Christian 22-1 to earn berth in district finals Lady Warriors head to SE District Div. III finals with win over Gallia SW District Track and Field Tourney action gets underway Russell E Conn Robert T Fisher Philip L Paeltz David Beals Gregory A Smith II William G Mullinnix Patricia Ogden Narcan use becoming a source of debate nationwide Rick Eagan Memorial 5K, Saturday, May 20 Cropper’s time as GHS girls basketball coach expected to end after 21 years at the helm Barnes’ perfect game and big hits lead Lady Broncos to round one sectional win Broncos advance in sectional play with win over Mt. Healthy
Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic

Written by Ripley Bee
Runners begin their journey along the 5K course while taking part in the 11th annual Joe Myers 5K Classic Run/Walk held in Russellville July 4.


Cy Young leads way to finish line – 

By Wade Linville – 

For many local runners and walkers, the Fourth of July festivities begin with an early morning trek through the streets of Russellville, a tradition that has carried on for the past 11 years in memory of the late Joe Myers.
Myers was considered the Eastern High School girls basketball team’s No. 1 fan. Before his death, you could see Myers at nearly every game to cheer on the Lady Warriors when they were headed by long-time, legendary varsity girls basketball coach Richard Kiser.
Myers’ support of the Lady Warriors didn’t go unrecognized, and even in death he continues to give back to the community in which he received much love.

Cy Young, 15, of Winchester, poses with his award after winning this year’s Joe Myers 5K Classic held in Russellville July 4.

On the morning of July 4 in Russellville, friends of Myers and other locals joined together to host the 11th annual Joe Myers 5K Classic Run/Walk, an event to raise money for the Joe Myers Memorial Scholarship Fund which has helped to provide Eastern students with numerous scholarships over the years.
Bobbie Tibbe, former Eastern girls basketball coach John Burrows, and Kiser are among the dedicated individuals who have helped to make the Myers 5K Run/Walk a success over the past 11 years, and in recent years Eastern High School cross country and track and field coach Tom Glasscock has served as the official for the Myers 5K race. Of course, the event wouldn’t have been successful for so many years without the support of local runners and walkers. Melinda Creamer, 74, of Decatur, has never missed walking in the Myers 5K since it started 11 years ago.
Creamer was among the 73 participants in this year’s Myers 5K Run/Walk. In past years, the event has seen more than 100 runners/walkers turn out to take part, but over 70 was still considered a great success.
The first to cross the finish line to win this year’s Myers 5K was Cy Young, 15, of Winchester, with a time of 19:12.
Placing second overall was Logan Lainhart, 17, of Sardinia, with a time of 19:20. Finishing in third place was Garyn Purdy, 18, with a time of 19:23. All of the top three finishers are members of the Eastern High School boys cross country team.
The first female to cross the finish line was Delayne Seigla, 22, of Georgetown, with a time of 20:08.
Placing second of the female runners was Melissa Yockey, 35, of Russellville, with a time of 22:39.
Finishing third of the female runners was Camryn Pickerill, 14, of Seaman, with a time of 23:58.
Receiving awards for the oldest male and female participants to finish the race were runner Charlie Beard, 68, of Sardinia, and walker Alberta Moore, 78, of Decatur.
There were also some participants from Ripley taking part in this year’s Myers 5K Run/Walk. Blake Price, 39, of Ripley, finished ninth of the male runners with a finish time of 23:06.
Emma Moran, 12, of Ripley, placed 19th on the field of more than 70 with a time of 24:57.
Danny Price, 67, of Ripley, placed 23rd overall with a time of 26:15.

