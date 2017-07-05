Judy B. Williams, age 66, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday evening, July 3, 2017 at the Mercy Hospital in Mount Orab. She was born September 7, 1950 in Hazard KY, the daughter of the late Carlton Sizemore and Jewell (Jones) Sizemore of Fayetteville.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Larry F. Williams, whom she married June 7, 1968 in Danville: three daughters, Durinda L. Keech of Fayetteville, Tonya R. (Shawn) Quinn of Georgetown and Billie Jo (Ricky) Iles of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Michael (Allison) Quinn, Casey Quinn and Gretchen Nicole Iles; and three brothers, Denny (Robin) Sizemore and Kenny (Peggy) Sizemore, both of Fayetteville, and Jeff (Peggy) Sizemore of Cincinnati. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Keech.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017 at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Fayetteville. Leo Kuhn will officiate. There will be no public visitation.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.