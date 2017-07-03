Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann RULH selects Wilkins as new superintendent Corps of Engineer to study erosion issue in Ripley More funds available through Revolving Loans Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Historic home in Ripley is sold following renovations Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Students speak out in support of Skinner Ripley Council to pay half the cost for Air Evac services John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London Mary J Hall Kenneth R Behymer Western Brown’s Joe Sams commits to Marietta College WBHS to hold girls youth basketball camp Day to continue baseball career on collegiate level at UC Clermont Western’s Pack signs with NKU WBHS to host youth boys basketball camp Eastern’s Rigdon, Hopkins are STATE BOUND James Ratliff Robert P Lesko Air Evac Lifeteam requests contract with Ripley Council and life squad Odyssey Canvas Works, Inc. is back home working in new building Ripley’s Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 29 Local athletes advance to track and field regionals SBAAC awards baseball, softball, boys track and field First Team all-stars SHAC awards baseball all-stars Lady Broncos finish as SW District Div. II runner-up Lady Warriors cap off season as SE District Div. III runner-up Impressive post-season tourney run reaches end for Lady Rockets Rose M Crone Strategies discussed to join Maysville/Mason County KY with Brown County communities for economic growth Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter/DAR looking for new members Linda M Lawson Margaret G Newkirk Gregory R Dunn Sandra L Haitz Wesley A Cooper Everette F Donell Lady Broncos move to SW District Div. II finals Lady Rockets top Cincy Christian 22-1 to earn berth in district finals Lady Warriors head to SE District Div. III finals with win over Gallia SW District Track and Field Tourney action gets underway Russell E Conn Robert T Fisher Philip L Paeltz David Beals Gregory A Smith II William G Mullinnix Patricia Ogden Narcan use becoming a source of debate nationwide Rick Eagan Memorial 5K, Saturday, May 20 Cropper’s time as GHS girls basketball coach expected to end after 21 years at the helm Barnes’ perfect game and big hits lead Lady Broncos to round one sectional win Broncos advance in sectional play with win over Mt. Healthy Kenny B Williams Stephen E Marcum Christopher J Lovett Brandon M Traylor RHS students experience mock accident caused by drinking and driving Ripley Council discusses new Lidar system during April 25 session Warriors claim SHAC Div. I title in ‘run rule’ fashion
Western Brown Junior High football coach, Jack Scott, instructs campers during the camp.

Scott takes over as Western Brown Junior High football coach – 

Western Brown played host to its annual Pee Week Football Camp this past week.
Once again, the camp proved to be a great success with approximately 85 campers taking part.
Campers worked on the fundamentals of the game while also taking part in some friendly competition during the Pee Wee Camp that ran July 26-29.
Among the instructors at this year’s Pee Wee Camp was the new Western Brown Junior High Football Coach Jack Scott.
Scott has at least a decade of past football coaching experience at the junior high level, and after 30 years of time off as a coach he is back at the helm.
“It’s been 30 years since I’ve coached, and I’m looking forward to it,” said Scott.
Conditioning is currently underway with both the high school and junior high football programs at Western Brown with official practices beginning July 31 for high school and Aug. 1 for junior high.
Scott will be holding a junior high football camp at Western Brown from 6-8 p.m. July 18-20.

