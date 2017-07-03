Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp

Scott takes over as Western Brown Junior High football coach –

Western Brown played host to its annual Pee Week Football Camp this past week.

Once again, the camp proved to be a great success with approximately 85 campers taking part.

Campers worked on the fundamentals of the game while also taking part in some friendly competition during the Pee Wee Camp that ran July 26-29.

Among the instructors at this year’s Pee Wee Camp was the new Western Brown Junior High Football Coach Jack Scott.

Scott has at least a decade of past football coaching experience at the junior high level, and after 30 years of time off as a coach he is back at the helm.

“It’s been 30 years since I’ve coached, and I’m looking forward to it,” said Scott.

Conditioning is currently underway with both the high school and junior high football programs at Western Brown with official practices beginning July 31 for high school and Aug. 1 for junior high.

Scott will be holding a junior high football camp at Western Brown from 6-8 p.m. July 18-20.