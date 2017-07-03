Billie J Russell

Billie Joseph Russell, age 57 of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, June 30, 2017 at his residence. He was a network engineer for Green Tokai, LLC in Maysville, Kentucky. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Ripley, Ohio and the Scottish Rite in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Russell was born February 28, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Billie G. and Mary K. (Taylor) Russell. He was also preceded in death by a stepmother – Elaine Russell.

Mr. Russell is survived by his wife – Mary K. (Woodrum) Russell; four children – Barbara Reed of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sheri Rollins (Ernest) of Nelsonville, Ohio, Angela Ray (Mark) of Glouster, Ohio and Herbert Rollins (Beth) of Glouster, Ohio; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters – Mary and Millie Russell, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; one step-brother – Jim Schalch (Lisa) of Reading, Ohio.

Following cremation, there will be no services.

