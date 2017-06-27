RULH selects Wilkins as new superintendent

In the wake of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Superintendent Dr. Linda Naylor’s announcement of retirement, the RULH Board of Education has selected James L. Wilkins II as the new superintendent of the school district.

The decision to approve Wilkins came during the June 14 school board meeting.

Wilkins is no stranger to the RULH School District, serving as an RULH teacher and athletic director while working at the school district from 2003-2009 before leaving to become the assistant principal and athletic director at Manchester High School from 2009-2011.