Corps of Engineer to study erosion issue in Ripley

By Martha B. Jacob –

Ripley Village Council met in regular session on June 13 and voted to move Officer Michael Metzger from part time to full time on the Ripley Police Department. Metzger is well trained in use of the new DragonCam, and that company will pay a part of his salary for any hours he uses the DragonCam.

Pete Renshaw, Ripley Village Administrator, spoke briefly at the meeting about a proposal from AEP (American Electric Power) to extend their contract out at a flat fee for supplying electricity.