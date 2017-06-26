Charles L Glover

Charles Lesley Glover, age 70 of Sardinia, Ohio died Thursday, June 22, 2017 at his residence. Charles was born September 17, 1946 in Casey County, Kentucky the son of the late Harlan Paul and Gracie Marie (Cox) Glover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Sharon Lee (Fleming) Glover and two brothers – Garnet Ray and Edwin Glover. Charles Lesley Glover, age 70 of Sardinia, Ohio died Thursday, June 22, 2017 at his residence. Charles was born September 17, 1946 in Casey County, Kentucky the son of the late Harlan Paul and Gracie Marie (Cox) Glover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Sharon Lee (Fleming) Glover and two brothers – Garnet Ray and Edwin Glover.

Mr. Glover is survived by four daughters – Cindy Kelly (Joe Wells) of Fayetteville, Ohio, Kasey Patrick, Charlene Glover and Sherry Carlier all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one son – Charles Glover, II of Sardinia, Ohio; eleven sisters; three brothers; sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Jason Hackle will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Williamsburg Township Cemetery in Williamsburg, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.