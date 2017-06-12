Scott J Swearingen

Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Ripley officer receives commendation for quick action Bicentennial at Ripley First Presbyterian RULH welcomes new school principals Aberdeen’s Police Dept. continues to grow Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Rickey L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Water distribution plans for Ripley move forward Historic Trapp and Wilson building sold RULH graduate wins HFR Scholarship Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann RULH selects Wilkins as new superintendent Corps of Engineer to study erosion issue in Ripley More funds available through Revolving Loans Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Historic home in Ripley is sold following renovations Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Students speak out in support of Skinner Ripley Council to pay half the cost for Air Evac services John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London Mary J Hall
Obituaries

Scott J Swearingen

Written by Ripley Bee

Scott Joseph Swearingen, age 35 of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky and formerly of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, June 9, 2017 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.  He was a former case Manager for the Sixth District Federal Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio.  Scott was born July 13, 1981 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Pauline Brown Swearingen Yeager of Ripley, Ohio and the late George Donald Swearingen.  He was also preceded in death by one sister – Sandy Schubert.

In addition to his mother, Scott is survived by two brothers – Steve Swearingen and Tim Swearingen (Kim), both of Ripley, Ohio; two sisters – Kelly Swearingen and Paula Pfeffer, Both of Ripley; many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio.  Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant.  A private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family.  Interment will follow the Funeral Mass in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

  1. May God’s love and light fill you with happiness only His Kingdom can. May your family know you are at peace, happy, reunited with loved ones.

    God bless you all always.

