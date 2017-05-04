Charles D. “Doug” Rice, Jr., age 63 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was retired from MAC Tools and a graduate of the Ripley High School Class of 1971. Doug was born May 30, 1953 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Charles Douglas Rice, Sr. and Ethel (Claypool) Rice. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law – Lovell “Mousey” Manley and one great nephew – Cole Manley.

Mr. Rice is survived by his sister – Lois Manley of Georgetown, Ohio; one nephew – Mike Manley and wife Neala of Bethel, Ohio; one niece – Melissa Zahn and husband Mark of Bethel, Ohio and four great nieces and nephews – Olivia and Chloe Zahn and Levi and Callie Manley.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Wayne Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Following cremation, inurnment will be at the convenience of the family at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Tony Becraft Scholarship Fund c/o Brown County Foundation, P.O. Box 158, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolence may be sent to the family at http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com