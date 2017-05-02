Erma D Painter Alma Cordes Ronald D Latham Economic development project planned Gerald P Morel Lady Broncos capture softball program’s 5th straight SBAAC American Division title Warriors on top in SHAC Division I standings Lady Broncos take first in Western Brown Track Invite Rockets leading way in SHAC Div. II James E Newman Paul E Funk Alan Hanselman Robert V Nash III Frances L Poole Minnie E Fisher Donovan M Pope Irvin E Stiens Myrtle L Lane Ralph L Davidson August J Pace Carl R Brown Phyllis J Beard Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Annual meeting of John P. Parker Historical Society April 23 Boy Scout Eagle project underway at Ripley Library National Arbor Day event set for April 28 Higginsport enforcing speed with camera RULH Alumni dinner to be held on May 20th Joseph G Bennington Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Grant Days 2017 attractions John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games RULH Middle School bans cell phones Ripley Painters Spring Show April 7-9 Lincoln’s Generals to appear at Grant Days Eagle takes new mate Brenda R Harris Ripley Women’s Club announces “My Ohio Hero” essay winners “Chromebook for Every Student” now complete in Ripley Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 RULH & G’Town students make anti-drug video Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Aberdeen passes resolution hoping to halt closing of DP&L coal fired power stations Aberdeen Council to go after delinquent income taxes Ripley’s Tree City, USA committee receives $3,000 grant, prepares for Arbor Day A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels New 1st Stop has grand opening in Ripley Library to focus on historic floods Students perform at Farm & Family Night In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Aberdeen welcomes new fiscal officer
Obituaries

Erma D Painter

Erma D. Painter of Mt. Orab, OH, formerly of Ypsilanti, MI. Beloved wife of Dan Painter of Mt. Orab, OH; loving mother of Karen Painter Kennedy of Mt. Orab, OH and Hubert “Shaun” (Jennifer) Painter of Hemphill, TX; cherished grandmother of Deanna (Darrell), Patra (David), Shane, Sabrina (Neil), Heather, Charity (Joey), Ashley, Amber (Joe), 23 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; caring mother-in-law of Jill Painter of Ypsilanti, MI; special friend of Frank Neckels of Ypsilanti, MI; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Mrs. Painter passed away Friday, April 21, 2017 at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud Barney and Delia Beatrice Aliff; two sons, Danny Lee Painter and Hubert Golden Painter; three brothers and four sisters.

Mrs. Painter was a member of Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church. She retired from Canteen Food Service Hydramatic of GM.

Friends received 5-8 PM Monday, April 24, 2017 at Bible Baptist Church, 990 West Main St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the church. Burial Mt. Orab Cemetery, Green Township, OH.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.

