Ronald D Latham

Ronald Dee Latham, age 77 of Felicity, Ohio, died Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a retired manager from Cincinnati Milacron, a United States Air Force Reserve Veteran and member of the Bible Chapel United Church of Christ. Mr. Latham was born December 29, 1939 in Hamersville, Ohio the son of the late Lee and Lily (Conaway) Latham. He was also preceded in death by two sisters – Fleta June Bustle and Ilene Stanfield; three brothers – Harry Latham, Gerold Latham and Lyle Latham.

Mr. Latham is survived by his loving wife of nearly fifty-four years – Judy (Walker) Latham; two children – Joni Applegate (Tony) of Georgetown, Ohio and Jerry Latham (Missy) of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Sarah, Emily, Devin, Jacob, Chase, Ruben and Gatelin; one great-grandchild – Hayden; one sister – Velva Jean Neal of Hamersville, Ohio; one brother – Delbert Latham of Columbus, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Bill Godby will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Stein Hospice 100 Liming Farm Rd. Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 www.steinhospice.org or to the American Cancer Society 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 www.cancer.org.

