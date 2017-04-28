Economic development project planned

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Board of Education met in regular session on April 19.

The board went right to work and heard from RULH High School English teacher Pam Fannin who spoke on a project that the high school was participating in this spring.

“Teach to Lead is a program sponsored by the Ohio Innovation Through Leadership Summit. Fannin, along with Michael Scanlan, Tammy Pfeffer, Susie Skinner and Kim Trotter will participate in the summit in early May.

“This program is sponsored by the US Department of Education, the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, along with a host of 100 plus organizations involved in education,” Fannin said. “This summit in May will consist of 25 teams of two to five members each.

“Ripley’s plan, called ‘River of Promise’ seeks to create more critical partnerships with Maysville Community and Technical College, the Maysville Industrial Development Authority and the Buffalo Trace Area Development District.”