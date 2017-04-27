Lady Broncos capture softball program’s 5th straight SBAAC American Division title Warriors on top in SHAC Division I standings Lady Broncos take first in Western Brown Track Invite Rockets leading way in SHAC Div. II James E Newman Paul E Funk Alan Hanselman Robert V Nash III Frances L Poole Minnie E Fisher Donovan M Pope Irvin E Stiens Myrtle L Lane Ralph L Davidson August J Pace Carl R Brown Phyllis J Beard Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Annual meeting of John P. Parker Historical Society April 23 Boy Scout Eagle project underway at Ripley Library National Arbor Day event set for April 28 Higginsport enforcing speed with camera RULH Alumni dinner to be held on May 20th Joseph G Bennington Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Grant Days 2017 attractions John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games RULH Middle School bans cell phones Ripley Painters Spring Show April 7-9 Lincoln’s Generals to appear at Grant Days Eagle takes new mate Brenda R Harris Ripley Women’s Club announces “My Ohio Hero” essay winners “Chromebook for Every Student” now complete in Ripley Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 RULH & G’Town students make anti-drug video Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Aberdeen passes resolution hoping to halt closing of DP&L coal fired power stations Aberdeen Council to go after delinquent income taxes Ripley’s Tree City, USA committee receives $3,000 grant, prepares for Arbor Day A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels New 1st Stop has grand opening in Ripley Library to focus on historic floods Students perform at Farm & Family Night In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Aberdeen welcomes new fiscal officer Fatal car crash in Adams County Ripley missons group to have fundraiser OVM recognizes retiring asst. admin. Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8
Lady Broncos take first in Western Brown Track Invite

Written by Ripley Bee
Eastern’s Cassidy Staggs and Western Brown’s Autumn Boothby go neck and neck in the 100 meter hurdle race during the Western Brown Track Invite held April 25.

Western’s Gabe O’Hara racks up 30.5 points to aid Broncos in 3rd place finish – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Lady Broncos “A” team racked up 171.5 team points to finish first among nine teams in the annual Western Brown Track and Field Invitational held April 25 at Kibler Stadium/LaRosa’s Field in Mt. Orab.
The girls track and field team of Blanchester High School was the closest to the Lady Broncos in scoring, finishing runner-up with a score of 116.
The Lady Broncos were backed by several outstanding individual performances in their team victory.
Senior Brianna Pack earned the Lady Bronco team 18 points by winning the girls’ discus event and finishing second in the shot put throw.
Pack’s winning throw in the discus event landed at 121-09, and her runner-up shot put throw hit the sand at 35-03.5. Winning the shot put event was Blanchester sophomore Regan Ostermier with a throw of 36-06.
Western Brown sophomore Sophia Leto won the girls 400 meter dash with a finish time of 1:01.58, while junior teammate Tessa Pinkerton finished third in the event with a time of 1:04.21.
Eastern junior Cassidy Staggs took first place in the girls 100 meter hurdle race with a time of 16.59, edging out Western Brown junior Autumn Boothby who finished runner up with a time of 16.71.
Staggs also won the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 49.89.
Boothby took first in the girls pole vault event, topping the bar at 9-00.
The Western Brown girls 4×100 meter relay team (Boothby, Baird, Shasteen, and O’Hara) took the win with a time of 53.87, while the Georgetown girls 4×100 meter relay team finished runner-up with a time of 55.90.
Western Brown junior Audra Compton finished runner-up in the 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 50.75.
Eastern junior Madison Hopkins won the girls 100 meter dash with a finish time of 13.31, while finishing runner-up in the event was Western Brown sophomore Brooklyn O’Hara with a time of 13.77.
Hopkins also won the girls 200 meter dash with a finish time of 27.15, while Brooklyn O’Hara placed runner-up in the event with a time of 27.67.
Hopkins claimed first place in the girls long jump event, setting a new Eastern High School record in the event with a leap of 17-09.25.
Eastern senior Jensen Sowers ran for a third place finish in the girls 200 meter dash with a finish time of 28.26.
Sowers finished runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 15-03.75, while Western Brown junior Audra Compton placed third in the long jump with a distance of 14-11.75.
Batavia senior Isabella Burton competed in the girls 100 meter dash wheelchair event, posting a finish time of 34.29 and receiving applause from the large crowd of fans. Burton also competed in the girls wheelchair shot put event, finishing with a best throw of 11-00.
The Western Brown’s girls 4×200 meter relay team (Compton, Fischer, Leto, and O’Hara) ran for a first place finish with a time of 1:54.08, while the Georgetown 4×200 meter relay team (Moore, McHenry, Hannah Gregory, and Hailey Gregory) finished runner-up with a time of 1:54.67.
The Western Brown girls 4×100 meter relay team (Boothby, Baird, Shasteen, and O’Hara) cruised to a first place finish with a time of 53.87, while the Georgetown girls 4×100 meter relay team placed runner-up with a time of 55.90.
Western Brown junior Rylie Young took the win in the girls high jump, topping the bar at 4-10. Western Brown sophomore Taylor Barthel finished second in the girls high jump by topping the bar at 4-08.
Eastern freshman Emily Fannin placed fourth in the girls high jump (4-08).
Eastern junior Mikayla Farris threw for a fourth place finish in the girls discus throw with a toss of 95-06, and placed third in the shot put event with a throw of 33-00.
The Western Brown girls 4×400 meter relay team (Compton, Young, Steppeler, and Leto) placed runner-up with a time of 4:30.12.
Among the Western Brown Broncos’ top performer of the day was senior Gabe O’Hara, who won the 100 meter dash with a finish time of 11.56 and also won the 300 meter hurdle race with a finish time of 42.45. The Bronco senior also ran for a runner-up finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.76 and ran a leg of the 4×100 meter relay race to aid the Western Brown relay team to a first place finish.
Western Brown senior Hunter O’Hara ran for a first place finish in the 110 meter hurdle race, posting a winning time of 16.36.
Eastern’s Blake Rigdon ran for a first place finish in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:39.05, and went on to win the 3,200 meter run with a finish time of 10:45.34.
Eastern senior Kade Houston won the boys discus event with a throw of 146-09 and placed second in the shot put event with a toss of 44-02.5.
Winning the boys shot put event was Blanchester senior Joey Holcomb with a throw of 52-11.
Georgetown senior Tanner Householder finished runner-up in the boys 300 meter hurdle race with a time of 43.91.
Georgetown junior Logan Doss finished runner-up in the boys long jump with a leap of 19-09.5.
Eastern freshman Emily Fannin finished fourth in the girls 800 meter run with a time of 2:43.
Georgetown sophomore Finn Tomlin finished third in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 55.22.
Georgetown sophomore Tanner Ellis placed third in the 800 meter run with a finish time of 2:10.21.
Georgetown senior Chris Dietrick finished third in the boys pole vault event, topping the bar at 10-00.

HS BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Hillsboro 164
2. Blanchester 118.5
3. Western Brown A 106.5
4. Eastern 78
5. Batavia 69
6. Georgetown 55
7. Amelia 30.5
8. Western Brown B 17
9. Glen Este 11.5
10. Eastern B 3

HS GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. Western Brown A 171.5
2. Blanchester 116
3. Eastern 102.5
4. Hillsboro 76
5. Amelia 55
6. Georgetown 52
7. Glen Este 45
8. Batavia 18
9. Western Brown B 15

