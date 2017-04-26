James E Newman Paul E Funk Alan Hanselman Robert V Nash III Frances L Poole Minnie E Fisher Donovan M Pope Irvin E Stiens Myrtle L Lane Ralph L Davidson August J Pace Carl R Brown Phyllis J Beard Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Annual meeting of John P. Parker Historical Society April 23 Boy Scout Eagle project underway at Ripley Library National Arbor Day event set for April 28 Higginsport enforcing speed with camera RULH Alumni dinner to be held on May 20th Joseph G Bennington Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Grant Days 2017 attractions John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games RULH Middle School bans cell phones Ripley Painters Spring Show April 7-9 Lincoln’s Generals to appear at Grant Days Eagle takes new mate Brenda R Harris Ripley Women’s Club announces “My Ohio Hero” essay winners “Chromebook for Every Student” now complete in Ripley Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 RULH & G’Town students make anti-drug video Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Aberdeen passes resolution hoping to halt closing of DP&L coal fired power stations Aberdeen Council to go after delinquent income taxes Ripley’s Tree City, USA committee receives $3,000 grant, prepares for Arbor Day A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels New 1st Stop has grand opening in Ripley Library to focus on historic floods Students perform at Farm & Family Night In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Aberdeen welcomes new fiscal officer Fatal car crash in Adams County Ripley missons group to have fundraiser OVM recognizes retiring asst. admin. Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8 SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars SBAAC girls basketball all-stars take home awards SHAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet set for March 12 Altman claims 170-pound district title
Obituaries

James E Newman

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment
James Edward Newman, Purdue University Professor, Agrometeorologist, Climatologist, Educator, residing at Westminster Village, 2741 N. Salisbury St., West Lafayette, Indiana, was born in Brown County, OH, 22 December 1920, the son of Roy Lee and Lola Rae Schweickart Newman. He grew up on a general livestock farm, graduating from Grant Memorial High School in Georgetown, in
1940 with honors.
He entered The Ohio State University in September, 1940. He is a decorated veteran of WWII, having served in the Army Air Corps in the South Pacific, Philippines, and China from 1942-1946. He received the BS Degree in 1947 and the MS degree in 1949 at The Ohio State University. He furthered his studies in meteorology and climatology at the University of Wisconsin in 1957-58.
He married Laurie Persis Haas on July 17, 1949. Three children survive: Shelley Newman (David Ross) of Medford, MA, Roy C. Newman (Cheryl) of Dayton, KY, and Arnold H. Newman (Diane) of West Lafayette, IN. Four grandsons also
survive: Taylor Newman of Oak Park, IL, Harrison Newman of Chicago, IL, Graham Newman of Philadelphia, PA, and Garrett Newman of West Lafayette, IN.
His professional career at Purdue University began in September, 1949. He was promoted to Associate Professor of Bioclimatology in 1959 and to Professor in 1968.  He directed a USDA funded research assignment for the University of California-Riverside in 1965-66. He was invited by the University of Alaska, AES, Palmer, AK, to direct climatological impact research for that state in 1970. In 1975 he was a
USDA National Library Scholar at the National Library in Beltsville, MD. He was a Visiting Professor at Wye College at the University of London, UK, in 1977 and a Visiting Scientist at the National Meteorological Institute at Nanjing, China, in 1987.
In addition to his research work, Professor Newman worked in extension education activities and taught meteorology and climatology in the Department of Agronomy.
He served as Indiana State Climatologist from 1982-1988. He was a leader in the establishment of the Atmospheric Sciences curriculum at Purdue.  He was awarded an AAAS Fellow (American Association for the Advancement of Science) in 1964; American Society of Agronomy Soils and Crops Journalism
Award in 1965, Fellow in 1968; Indiana Academy of Science Fellow in 1972. He was a member of the American Meteorological Society and served on the executive board as well as President Elect and President of the International Society of Biometeorology from 1979 through 1991. The Purdue University Agricultural Alumni Association Certificate of Distinction in was awarded to him 1987.
He served as Editor, International Journal of Agricultural Meteorology from 1972-1976. He was a member of the select panel for the National Defense University Study of Climate Change and Food Production, 1976-78; was chairman, the Institute of Ecology, Food and Climate Study, 1975-77, as well as being a member of the Committee on Atmospheric Science, National Research Council, National
Academy of Science, 1979-81.
Professor Newman was elected to membership in the academic honorary societies of Gamma Sigma Delta, Ceres, Epsilon Sigma Phi and Sigma Xi.
During his professional career, he authored approximately 200 scientific and semi- technical papers, plus editing the translation of three textbooks from the Russian and Polish languages in 1961-62. He contributed to textbooks, monographs, and technical documents in the area of biometeorology/climatology and related agronomic topics. He retired in 1988, ending a 38-year academic career. In retirement, he continued his writing and consulting in the area of agricultural
climatology specializing in long range weather and climate impacts on agriculture and grain markets. He was elected an Honorary Master Farmer by the Farm Progress Prairie Farmer publications in 2005. You may sign the guest book and leave memories and pictures at www.soller-baker.com
Memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee