Alan Hanselman, age 54, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 at Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

He was born June 29, 1962 in Greenwood, Mississippi, son of the late George Hanselman and Velma Warner Hanselman. Alan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Surviving are son, Clint (Allie) Hanselman of Fort Wright, Kentucky, daughter, Allie (Kyle Woollard) Hanselman of Sardinia, four grandchildren, Aidan, Landon, Kinley, and Kaylee, brother, Chris (Susan) Hanselman, sister, Patricia Haag, nephew, Nick, niece, Emily, and an aunt, Bonnie Swearingen.

In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Randy Hanselman.

Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Sardinia Cemetery with Rev. Dhorman Beyers officiating.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.