Robert V Nash III

Written by Ripley Bee
Robert “Robb” Vernon Nash, III, age 43 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, April 23, 2017 at his residence. He was a carpenter for Prestige Contracting, Inc.  Robb was born April 8, 1974 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Robert Vernon and Nancy (Niesen) Nash, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Nash is survived by his wife – Heather (Watson) Nash; two sisters – Julie Nash and husband Bob of North Carolina and Alicia Brinkman and husband Steve of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Jennifer Murray and husband Patrick of Fayetteville, Ohio; three nephews – Donavin Nash and Samuel Brinkman both of Cincinnati, Ohio and Brantley Murray of Fayetteville, Ohio and one niece – Cami Murray of Fayetteville, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Marc Curfman will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale-Milford Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or to the Highway 32 Church of Christ, 1688 Tri County Highway, Williamsburg, Ohio  45176.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

