Minnie E Fisher

Minnie Elizabeth Fisher, age 62 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. Minnie was born February 3, 1955 in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of the late William G. Lee and the late Laura E. (Glasscock) Lee. She was a retired school bus driver from Eastern Brown Local Schools.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Glennda (Lee) Cake, a brother William A. Lee (known by all as Butch), a nephew Bryan Keith Lee, her father and mother in law Cletis and Gladys (Prine) Fisher. And a sister in law Kimberly Fisher.

Minnie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Kenneth E. Fisher, 2 daughters; Teresa Fisher Miller and husband David of Batavia, OH, Monica Fisher Seipelt and husband Victor (III) of Russellville, OH, 1 son; Anthony Fisher and wife Christin of Hillsboro, OH. Minnie was also survived by 6 grandchildren in which she was very proud of, Brittany Fisher-Sales (Nathan Hazelbaker) of Hamersville, OH, Haeley Hundley of Williamsburg, OH, Little Kenneth L. Fisher and Autumn Seipelt both of Russellville, OH, Landan Fisher and Taylor Fisher of Hillsboro, OH. She was survived by one great grandson Blake Hazelbaker. Minnie was also survived by 2 brothers; Robert (Bobby) Lee and Heidi of New Orleans, LA, Joe Lee of FL, and 2 sisters; Shirley Lee Bell of Mt. Orab, OH and Laura (Gooney) Lee McMullen and husband Bill of Mt. Orab, OH. Each of her brother and sister in laws were very special to her, Pam Gossett, Dennis and Barb Fisher, Randy Fisher, Sandra and Ray Butts, Steven Fisher and Janelle Fisher, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Minnie was a bright light in her family. She always tried to find the good in everyone and everything.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 3:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St, Columbus, OH, 43214 or the American Diabetes Association, 644 Linn St, Suite 304, Cincinnati, OH, 45203.