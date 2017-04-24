Frances L. Poole, age 86 of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She worked twenty years at the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio and later retired from Browning’s Manufacturing in Maysville, Kentucky, after twenty years of service there. Mrs. Poole was born December 8, 1930 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Howard Lee and Edna Evelyn (Eckler) Laypool. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Donald E. Poole; three sisters – Emma Jean “Chick” Fultz, Dixie Ormes and Lawanda Rose Truesdell; two brothers – Howard “Dutch” Laypool, Jr. and Charles Lee Laypool. Frances L. Poole, age 86 of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She worked twenty years at the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio and later retired from Browning’s Manufacturing in Maysville, Kentucky, after twenty years of service there. Mrs. Poole was born December 8, 1930 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Howard Lee and Edna Evelyn (Eckler) Laypool. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Donald E. Poole; three sisters – Emma Jean “Chick” Fultz, Dixie Ormes and Lawanda Rose Truesdell; two brothers – Howard “Dutch” Laypool, Jr. and Charles Lee Laypool.

Mrs. Poole is survived by two daughters – Jeanne Mitchell (Bill) of Maysville, Kentucky and Donna Leadbetter (George) of Tollesboro, Kentucky; three sons – Jimmy Poole of Maysville, Kentucky, Ernie Poole of Ripley, Ohio and Leslie Poole (Patricia) of Greenwood, South Carolina; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com