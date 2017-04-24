Robert V Nash III Frances L Poole Minnie E Fisher Donovan M Pope Irvin E Stiens Myrtle L Lane Ralph L Davidson August J Pace Carl R Brown Phyllis J Beard Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Annual meeting of John P. Parker Historical Society April 23 Boy Scout Eagle project underway at Ripley Library National Arbor Day event set for April 28 Higginsport enforcing speed with camera RULH Alumni dinner to be held on May 20th Joseph G Bennington Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Grant Days 2017 attractions John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games RULH Middle School bans cell phones Ripley Painters Spring Show April 7-9 Lincoln’s Generals to appear at Grant Days Eagle takes new mate Brenda R Harris Ripley Women’s Club announces “My Ohio Hero” essay winners “Chromebook for Every Student” now complete in Ripley Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 RULH & G’Town students make anti-drug video Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Aberdeen passes resolution hoping to halt closing of DP&L coal fired power stations Aberdeen Council to go after delinquent income taxes Ripley’s Tree City, USA committee receives $3,000 grant, prepares for Arbor Day A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels New 1st Stop has grand opening in Ripley Library to focus on historic floods Students perform at Farm & Family Night In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Aberdeen welcomes new fiscal officer Fatal car crash in Adams County Ripley missons group to have fundraiser OVM recognizes retiring asst. admin. Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8 SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars SBAAC girls basketball all-stars take home awards SHAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet set for March 12 Altman claims 170-pound district title Sirkka L Buller Arthur C Schneider Lowell G Neal
Obituaries

Donovan M Pope

About

Written by Ripley Bee

And on the 8th day God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker.” So God created a farmer, Mr. Donovan Marcus Pope, who lived a blessed life for 80 years. Don was taken home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 19th, 2017.  Don was recently preceded in death by his loving wife, Leota (Odie) Pope.  He was born in Lecta, Ohio on November 18, 1936 to the late Woodrow and Mae Belle Pope.

Donovan is survived by his four children; Cynde (Alan) Kuhn, Tande (Jimmie) Rose, Amy (Stoney) Johnson, and Chad (Deanna) Pope, all of Gallipolis.  He was blessed with 6 grandchildren; Jody (Danny) Morgan, Brandon (Erin) Montgomery, Jordan and Beau Johnson, Erin and Evan Pope and four great grandchildren, Jorja and Boone Morgan, and Ellie and Sadie Montgomery.  He is also survived by his brother Phillip Pope, several nieces and nephews, and many special friends.  He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Montgomery.

Don lived a full life of love and laughter.  He spent many hours at the family owned business, Pope and Pope Fertilizer in Lecta, Ohio, selling fertilizer to fellow farmers, hauling tobacco to market, and tending to God’s land in the field.  He touched many lives through his quick-wit and humor.

Friends may come to celebrate his life on Saturday, April 22 at Willis Funeral Home for calling hours from 5-8 p.m.  Masonic rights will be held at 8:00 p.m.  He was a member of the Waterloo Lodge #532.  A burial under the direction of Pastor Alfred Holley, will be held at Willis Funeral Home on Sunday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. to remember Don’s life here on the Earth and rejoice in the life that he now has in Heaven

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gallia County Agriculture Center, 1152 Hannan Trace Rd., Patriot, OH  45658.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.

