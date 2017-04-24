Donovan M Pope

And on the 8th day God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker.” So God created a farmer, Mr. Donovan Marcus Pope, who lived a blessed life for 80 years. Don was taken home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 19th, 2017. Don was recently preceded in death by his loving wife, Leota (Odie) Pope. He was born in Lecta, Ohio on November 18, 1936 to the late Woodrow and Mae Belle Pope.

Donovan is survived by his four children; Cynde (Alan) Kuhn, Tande (Jimmie) Rose, Amy (Stoney) Johnson, and Chad (Deanna) Pope, all of Gallipolis. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren; Jody (Danny) Morgan, Brandon (Erin) Montgomery, Jordan and Beau Johnson, Erin and Evan Pope and four great grandchildren, Jorja and Boone Morgan, and Ellie and Sadie Montgomery. He is also survived by his brother Phillip Pope, several nieces and nephews, and many special friends. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Montgomery.

Don lived a full life of love and laughter. He spent many hours at the family owned business, Pope and Pope Fertilizer in Lecta, Ohio, selling fertilizer to fellow farmers, hauling tobacco to market, and tending to God’s land in the field. He touched many lives through his quick-wit and humor.

Friends may come to celebrate his life on Saturday, April 22 at Willis Funeral Home for calling hours from 5-8 p.m. Masonic rights will be held at 8:00 p.m. He was a member of the Waterloo Lodge #532. A burial under the direction of Pastor Alfred Holley, will be held at Willis Funeral Home on Sunday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. to remember Don’s life here on the Earth and rejoice in the life that he now has in Heaven

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gallia County Agriculture Center, 1152 Hannan Trace Rd., Patriot, OH 45658.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.