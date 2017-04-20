Ralph L Davidson

Ralph Louis Davidson, age 85 of Felicity, Ohio, died Friday, April 14, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a retired mail carrier for the United States Postal Service and a farmer. He was also a United States Navy Korean War Veteran. Mr. Davidson was born February 13, 1932 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Harold and Mary (Laycock) Davidson. Ralph Louis Davidson, age 85 of Felicity, Ohio, died Friday, April 14, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a retired mail carrier for the United States Postal Service and a farmer. He was also a United States Navy Korean War Veteran. Mr. Davidson was born February 13, 1932 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Harold and Mary (Laycock) Davidson.

Mr. Davidson is survived by his wife – Norma (Heston) Davidson; two sons – Jon Davidson (Carole) of Felicity, Ohio and Jay Davidson (Melody) of McAlpin, Florida; two grandchildren – Kaitlyn Ytterberg (Ryan) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Matt Davidson of Ft. Myers, Florida; three great-grandchildren – Evelyn Ytterberg, Hayes Ytterberg and Hunter Davidson; one aunt – Ottamae Scott of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com