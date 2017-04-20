Phyllis J. Beard of Marathon, OH passed away on April 17, 2017 at the age of 75. She was born to the late Ray and Opal Williams on August 16, 1941. Phyllis J. Beard of Marathon, OH passed away on April 17, 2017 at the age of 75. She was born to the late Ray and Opal Williams on August 16, 1941.

Phyllis was a loving mother to Dawn (Roger) Farley of Batavia, OH, and Kim Beard of Terre Haute, IN. She was an adoring grandmother to Amanda Dawn, Tyler Ray, Brandon Shawn, Dee, Dina, Aimee, and Victoria. She also had 9 great grand-children.

In addition to her parents Phyllis was preceded in death by brother Kenneth Ray Williams, and one daughter Kathy Baker.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2017 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral home located at 104 Spice St, Mt. Orab, OH. Funeral Service will Thurday, April 20, 2017 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Greenberry Cemetery in Jackson Township, Clermont County, OH following the funeral service.