Myrtle L Lane

Myrtle Lee Lane, age 80 Georgetown, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, April 14, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio.  She was a bookkeeper for the former Citizen’s National Bank in Ripley for thirty-nine years and was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ.  Mrs. Lane was born October 26, 1936 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late William E. and Elvada C. (Watson) Snyder.  She was also preceded in death by her husband – Dallas F. Lane.

Mrs. Lane is survived her sister – Judy Waltz of Ripley, Ohio; two nephews – Brent Waltz (Rose) of Ripley, Ohio and David Waltz (Lynda) of Cincinnati, Ohio; two great-nieces – Megan Waltz and Danielle Reyes (Daniel); three great-nephews – Craig Waltz (Chelsea), Brandon Waltz and Matthew Waltz.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.  Rev. John Neu will officiate.  There will be no visitation.  Interment will follow the service in Maplewood Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

