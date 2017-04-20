Irvin E Stiens

Irvin Earl Stiens, age 84 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, April 17, 2017 at Sem Haven in Milford, Ohio. He was a retired Vice President for Central Engraving and a farmer. Irvin was born December 30, 1932 in Hamilton County, Ohio the son of the late Ralph and Ella (Krieg) Stiens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers – Ralph, Robert Sr. and Frank Stiens and two sisters – Eileen Freeman and Anna Benton.

Mr. Newberry is survived by two brothers – Donald Stiens and wife Barb of Springboro, Ohio and James Stiens and wife Betty of Clarksville, Ohio; two sisters – Jean Seyfried and husband Bob of Cincinnati, Ohio and Sherri Pierce and husband Charles of Owensville, Ohio; one niece – Rebecca Rouvier and husband Sam of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two great nieces – Ashley Haynes and husband Aaron of Texas and Ella Rouvier of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one great nephew – Aaron Rouvier of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one great great nephew – Ethan Haynes of Texas and several loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.

If desired, Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Cincinnati, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com