Carl R. Brown age 83 years of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017 at the Mercy Clermont Hospital. Mr. Brown was born November 27, 1933 the son of the late Wesley and Rosetta (Campbell) Brown in Blue Creek, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife Anna Brown of Georgetown, OH; two daughters Rose Anna Guinn of Georgetown, OH; Brenda C. Watson-Dunn of Hamersville, OH; one son Randy J. Brown of Hamersville, OH; two sisters Faye Parker of West Union, OH; Ruth Nixon of Enon, OH; two brothers Ottis Brown and Russell Brown of Ohio. Seven grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Monday April 17, 2017 at 12:30 P.M. at the Kirker Cemetery with Richie Pride officiating. With burial following. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the St. Judes Children’s Hospital at 501 St, Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105.

