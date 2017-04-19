Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams



By Wade Linville –

A successful season of hardball continued for the Eastern Warriors on Monday, as they came away with a 3-1 Southern Hills Athletic Conference victory over the North Adams to move to a 4-1 mark in conference play.

Ethan Battson went the distance at the mound for the Warriors in Monday’s win, striking out seven while giving up just three hits in seven innings with no walks.

The Warriors were scheduled to face the Peebles Indians in a league bout on the road April 18, and they will venture to Ripley to face the Blue Jays in league play on April 20.