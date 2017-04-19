RULH Alumni dinner to be held on May 20th

Plans are in progress for this year’s dinner/meeting of the RULH High School Alumni Association.

This year’s event will feature a new date and venue in order to cause less conflicts with graduation and the holiday weekend.

The annual gathering of former graduates will be held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the RULH High School. The evening begins with social hour at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

Special guests to be recognized is the 50 year class, Class of 1967 and the 2017 graduating seniors. Entertainment will be provided by local favorites, The Pedigos.

Tickets are currently available for purchase at John Wood Insurance, Ripley, Michael Pfeffer’s office or by mail. Send a self-addressed stamped envelope with check to Ripley Alumni Association PO Box 325, Ripley, OH 45167.

Ticket cost is $20 and must be purchased in advance. All money from ticket sales is used to cover a delicious meal, catered by Doug Bahnsen, meeting expenses and most importantly, two $500 scholarships to deserving seniors.

The Alumni Association is not responsible for getting your class together so, call your classmates and get ready for wonderful evening of fellowship.

For reservations contact Kandy Jackson Dudley 392-4460. For more information contact Julie Garrett Carpenter at julieacarp@gmail.com.