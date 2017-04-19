National Arbor Day event set for April 28



By Martha Jacob –

This year’s National Arbor Day celebration in Ripley could well be the biggest ever since the village first became a Tree City, USA, according to the Ripley Tree Committee member Betty Campbell.

“This year’s event will be held on Friday, April 28 beginning at 1 p.m.,” Campbell said. “Thanks to a $3,000 Grant we received from the Arbor Day Foundation, we were able to purchase more trees to be planted at not only the Ripley Elementary School but also at St. Michael’s Catholic School.

“We try to plant at least one tree every year in Ripley in honor of Arbor Day, so we are especially excited to be planting a lot more this year.”

Campbell said in the last few weeks, the students from both schools have been participating in special Arbor Day Contests including poster and essay contests. The winners will be announced during the Friday, April 28 event.

“We’ve invited all our local county officials and Senator Joe Uecker is also planning on being there,” Campbell said. “Tim Wilson, who is chair for the Ripley Tree Committee will lead the ceremony.

“Then at the end, after planting the trees, each of the children in attendance will be given a live tree seedling to take home with them.

“We would like to invite everyone out to enjoy this Arbor Day event.”