Sports

Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division

About

Written by Ripley Bee
Georgetown’s Gracie Keplinger swings for a hit in the Lady G-Men’s April 17 win over Bethel-Tate.

Seigla pitches for win, goes 4-for-4 batting – 

By Wade Linville – 

After facing stiff non-league competition at Portsmouth West High School on Saturday to suffer two losses to the talented Lady Senators, the Georgetown Lady G-Men returned to league play on Monday to complete their sweep of the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division play.
The first time the Lady G-Men faced Bethel-Tate this season ended in a 18-1 loss for the home standing Lady Tigers, and in Monday’s league bout at Georgetown it was the Lady G-Men coming through with a 11-2 victory to complete their sweep of the Lady Tigers this season.
“Portsmouth West has a very good team. They’re aggressive. They hit well and are good defensively. We had six hits in two games and most of that was small ball, which is just not enough to win against a team like that, but tonight we did a much better job of hitting,” said Georgetown head softball coach Gar Seigla. “We needed to hit the ball well coming back (after the road losses at Portsmouth West).”
Georgetown senior Kassidy Seigla pitched for the win while also going perfect at the plate with four hits in four at-bats.
Georgetown’s senior shortstop Isabella Elliott went two-for-two batting in Monday’s outing with a single, a triple, a walk, and being hit by a pitch.
Georgetown’s junior catcher Gracie Keplinger went three-for-four batting with two singles and a double while also reaching base on an error.
The Lady G-Men scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning after holding the Tigers scoreless in the top of the frame to hold a 2-0 lead.
After holding the Tigers scoreless again in the top of the second, the Lady G-Men scored five runs in the bottom of the second to up their lead to 7-0.
Following a run-less third inning, the Tigers scored two runs in the top of the fourth to cut the Georgetown lead to 7-2. But the Lady G-Men managed one run off a sacrifice by junior Caylee Graham in the bottom of the fourth inning to expand their lead to 8-2.

Georgetown senior Kassidy Seigla throws for a strikeout in the Lady G-Men’s April 17 win over Bethel-Tate.

The Lady G-Men defense held sturdy in the final innings to hold the Tigers run-less for the remainder of the game while racking up three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
It was “three up and three down” for the Tigers in the top of the seventh with three nice plays in the field by the Lady G-Men to cap off the win.
“Our record stands at 9-6, but I think we should be 11-4 quite honestly. There are a couple of games, the Blanchester game being one, that I think we should have won. That’s a winnable game for us but we just didn’t put it together, so I’m excited to meet them the second time around.”
The Lady G-Men rose to a SBAAC National Division record of 4-2 with Monday’s league victory and they were scheduled to be on the road at Williamsburg High School to face the home standing Lady Wildcats on Wednesday, April 19.
The Lady G-Men suffered a 14-2 loss to the Lady Wildcats the first time they faced in league play this season.

