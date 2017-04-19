Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Annual meeting of John P. Parker Historical Society April 23 Boy Scout Eagle project underway at Ripley Library National Arbor Day event set for April 28 Higginsport enforcing speed with camera RULH Alumni dinner to be held on May 20th Joseph G Bennington Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Grant Days 2017 attractions John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games RULH Middle School bans cell phones Ripley Painters Spring Show April 7-9 Lincoln’s Generals to appear at Grant Days Eagle takes new mate Brenda R Harris Ripley Women’s Club announces “My Ohio Hero” essay winners “Chromebook for Every Student” now complete in Ripley Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 RULH & G’Town students make anti-drug video Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Aberdeen passes resolution hoping to halt closing of DP&L coal fired power stations Aberdeen Council to go after delinquent income taxes Ripley’s Tree City, USA committee receives $3,000 grant, prepares for Arbor Day A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels New 1st Stop has grand opening in Ripley Library to focus on historic floods Students perform at Farm & Family Night In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Aberdeen welcomes new fiscal officer Fatal car crash in Adams County Ripley missons group to have fundraiser OVM recognizes retiring asst. admin. Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8 SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars SBAAC girls basketball all-stars take home awards SHAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet set for March 12 Altman claims 170-pound district title Sirkka L Buller Arthur C Schneider Lowell G Neal Virginia M Schirmer Connie S Darling Harold L Purdin Lucille Schumacher Terry E Frye Lady Warriors roll to district finals Broncos take care of business to claim sectional crown G-Men upset MVCA to earn berth sectional finals WBHS JROTC Rifle Team competes at Camp Perry Lady Rockets finish 12-12
G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4

Written by Ripley Bee
Georgetown’s Connar Benjamin connects with a fastball in the G-Men’s April 13 win over Felicity-Franklin.


By Wade Linville – 

The Georgetown G-Men held on for a 6-4 league victory over the visiting Felicity-Franklin Cardinals on April 13, marking their first Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division win since the season before last.
At the mound, the April 13 league contest started as a duel between two experienced senior pitchers who once competed on the same summer select baseball team in their younger years – Georgetown’s Christian Linville and Felicity-Franklin’s Dominic Ruwe.
Linville gave up one hit in the first inning, but the Cardinals were held scoreless in the top of the first with two fly-outs and a ground-out.
The G-Men came out swinging in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.
Georgetown junior Jonathan Strickland led off with a single and would later score.
Linville also cranked out a single in the top of the first inning.
Linville struck out three batters in the top of the second inning to hold the Cardinals run-less, and the G-Men racked up four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 5-0 lead with hits coming from sophomore Peyton Penny, senior Connar Benjamin, Strickland, and sophomore Alex Bolington.
Linville returned to the mound in the top of the third inning and the Cardinals would score one run off one hit before Linville was able to strike out the fifth batter he faced in the inning to close out the side.
Linville was relieved by Strickland at the mound after three innings of pitching, finishing with four strikeouts, walking just one, and giving up three hits.
With three innings in the books, the G-Men led 5-1.
With Strickland at the mound in the top of the fourth, the Georgetown defense was able to hold the Cardinals run-less in the frame to maintain their four-run lead.
The G-Men managed to score one run in the bottom of the fourth inning as Strickland scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball off the bat of Linville to up the Georgetown lead to 6-1.
Strickland walked two batters in the top of the fifth that would both later score to cut the Georgetown lead to 6-3. The G-Men held sturdy in the field in the top of the fifth after giving up two runs.
Georgetown sophomore Blake Miles replaced Strickland at the mound in the top of the sixth inning, giving up one run in his first inning and holding the Cardinals scoreless in the top of the seventh to help the G-Men secure the two-run victory.
Ruwe gave up seven hits and four runs before being relieved at the mound.
Coming off a loss to Western Brown and two losses in a double header at Portsmouth West High School on Saturday, the G-Men suffered a 12-3 loss to the Bethel-Tate Tigers on Monday to drop to a 1-5 record in SBAAC National Division play and an overall record of 3-8.
Swinging for the only Georgetown hit in Monday’s league contest was Linville, who went one-for-three at the bat.
The G-Men were scheduled to be back in action on April 21, venturing to Felicity-Franklin High School to face the Cardinals.

