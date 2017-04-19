Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Annual meeting of John P. Parker Historical Society April 23 Boy Scout Eagle project underway at Ripley Library National Arbor Day event set for April 28 Higginsport enforcing speed with camera RULH Alumni dinner to be held on May 20th Joseph G Bennington Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Grant Days 2017 attractions John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games RULH Middle School bans cell phones Ripley Painters Spring Show April 7-9 Lincoln’s Generals to appear at Grant Days Eagle takes new mate Brenda R Harris Ripley Women’s Club announces “My Ohio Hero” essay winners “Chromebook for Every Student” now complete in Ripley Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 RULH & G’Town students make anti-drug video Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Aberdeen passes resolution hoping to halt closing of DP&L coal fired power stations Aberdeen Council to go after delinquent income taxes Ripley’s Tree City, USA committee receives $3,000 grant, prepares for Arbor Day A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels New 1st Stop has grand opening in Ripley Library to focus on historic floods Students perform at Farm & Family Night In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Aberdeen welcomes new fiscal officer Fatal car crash in Adams County Ripley missons group to have fundraiser OVM recognizes retiring asst. admin. Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8 SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars SBAAC girls basketball all-stars take home awards SHAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet set for March 12 Altman claims 170-pound district title Sirkka L Buller Arthur C Schneider Lowell G Neal Virginia M Schirmer Connie S Darling Harold L Purdin Lucille Schumacher Terry E Frye Lady Warriors roll to district finals Broncos take care of business to claim sectional crown G-Men upset MVCA to earn berth sectional finals WBHS JROTC Rifle Team competes at Camp Perry Lady Rockets finish 12-12
Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia

Written by Ripley Bee
Western Brown’s Brandon Hammersley goes for a bunt in the Broncos’ win over Batavia.


By Wade Linville – 

Trailing 4-1 in their final bat of the day, the Western Brown Broncos rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to capture a 5-4 league victory over the visiting Batavia Bulldogs on April 12.
It was the bottom half of the Western Brown batting lineup that took care of business in the bottom of the seventh with four consecutive hits coming off the bats of senior Drew Day, sophomore Austin Stigers, sophomore Ty Crall, and junior Brandon Hammersley with the winning run scoring with two outs.
The Broncos failed to score a run in the first four innings of play while facing Batavia on April 12.
The Bulldogs led 3-0 after four-and-a-half innings of play before they were able to score their first run in the bottom of the fifth inning after Stigers hammered out a single and later scored.
The Bulldogs upped their lead to 4-1 by scoring one run in the top of the sixth inning and managed to hold the Broncos run-less in the bottom of the frame.
With senior Zach Holtkamp at the mound after relieving starter Eli Crall who pitched the first five innings, the Bronco defense was able to hold the Bulldogs run-less in the top of the seventh inning.
Holtkamp earned the win, showing good control at the mound while walking only one batter, giving up only two hits and one run. Holtkamp only struck out one, but was backed by good fielding in the final two innings.
Stigers led Bronco batters, going perfect with three hits in three at-bats and scoring twice.
Day went one-for-two at the bat with a walk, scoring once.
Ty Crall also went one-for-two batting with a walk and scoring once.
Western Brown senior Logan Nickell swung for one hit in three at-bats with one RBI.
Hammersley went one-for-three at the bat with two RBIs.
Eli Crall threw for four strikeouts in five innings at the mound, giving up two earned runs (three runs total), five hits, and four walks.
The Broncos rose to a 3-5 overall record and a 2-3 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division play with the win over the Bulldogs.
After falling to Chillicothe in both games of a double header on April 13 (8-7, 6-5), the Broncos were back on their home field on April 14 to claim a 17-1 non-league victory over the Georgetown G-Men.
The Broncos then topped Goshen 24-1 in a league contest at Western Brown in Monday’s round of high school baseball action.
The Broncos were scheduled to host Clinton Massie for a non-league game on April 18, and on April 19 they were scheduled to host Norwood for a league contest.

