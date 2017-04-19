Lady G-Men complete sweep of Tigers in SBAAC Nat’l Division G-Men pluck Cardinals, 6-4 Warriors climb to 4-1 in SHAC with victory over North Adams Broncos rally in 7th for 5-4 win over Batavia Blue Jays still in search of first win Annual meeting of John P. Parker Historical Society April 23 Boy Scout Eagle project underway at Ripley Library National Arbor Day event set for April 28 Higginsport enforcing speed with camera RULH Alumni dinner to be held on May 20th Joseph G Bennington Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Grant Days 2017 attractions John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games RULH Middle School bans cell phones Ripley Painters Spring Show April 7-9 Lincoln’s Generals to appear at Grant Days Eagle takes new mate Brenda R Harris Ripley Women’s Club announces “My Ohio Hero” essay winners “Chromebook for Every Student” now complete in Ripley Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 RULH & G’Town students make anti-drug video Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Aberdeen passes resolution hoping to halt closing of DP&L coal fired power stations Aberdeen Council to go after delinquent income taxes Ripley’s Tree City, USA committee receives $3,000 grant, prepares for Arbor Day A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels New 1st Stop has grand opening in Ripley Library to focus on historic floods Students perform at Farm & Family Night In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Aberdeen welcomes new fiscal officer Fatal car crash in Adams County Ripley missons group to have fundraiser OVM recognizes retiring asst. admin. Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8 SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars SBAAC girls basketball all-stars take home awards SHAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet set for March 12 Altman claims 170-pound district title Sirkka L Buller Arthur C Schneider Lowell G Neal Virginia M Schirmer Connie S Darling Harold L Purdin Lucille Schumacher Terry E Frye Lady Warriors roll to district finals Broncos take care of business to claim sectional crown G-Men upset MVCA to earn berth sectional finals WBHS JROTC Rifle Team competes at Camp Perry Lady Rockets finish 12-12
Ricky Loebker, with Maysville Troop 221 Boy Scouts, is working on a project at the Ripley Library to complete requirements to become an Eagle Scout.

Ripley, Ohio native Ricky Loebker, a Life Scout with Maysville Troop 221, Boy Scouts of America (BSA), and a candidate for the Rank of Eagles Scout, is working to complete his Community Service Project.

Ricky has been in the scouting program since he was 6 years old and hopes to complete his Scouting Career at the rank of Eagle Scout.
The Rank of Eagle Scout has been, and still is a very prestigious rank in the BSA, and is well respected in the United States of America and across the world. Statistically only 1 Boy Scout out of every 100 Boy Scouts who start the program achieve this coveted rank. To reach the Eagle Rank a scout must earn all ranks previous to the Eagle rank, earn 20 BSA Merit Badges and complete a service project that benefits the local community.
Ricky coordinated with Union Township Public Library (UTPL), Library Director Alison Gibson to complete an organizational project in the newly purchased building “19 Main” that is now the UTPL Library Annex.
This project will benefit the Friends of the Library and the Ripley community by building shelves in the new library annex storage room and re-organizing uncirculated books and periodicals that are used for research and are, at certain times during the year offered for sale as a fundraiser for the library.
The UTPL purchased the building at 19 Main Street in Ripley, with the intention of creating a library annex. When Alison and Ricky discussed different options for his Eagle project, Ricky chose to focus his efforts on organizing the storage room in the new annex.
His project consists of planning and designing the floor plan then implementing the project by emptying the room, buying and setting up shelves, returning the boxes to the room and organizing the books.
To help fund the project, donations can be made at the library, or be mailed directly to the library. All donations are tax deductible and checks should be made to: Friends of the Library, Eagle Project.
All donations, regardless of amount, will be greatly appreciated.

