Boy Scout Eagle project underway at Ripley Library

Ripley, Ohio native Ricky Loebker, a Life Scout with Maysville Troop 221, Boy Scouts of America (BSA), and a candidate for the Rank of Eagles Scout, is working to complete his Community Service Project.

Ricky has been in the scouting program since he was 6 years old and hopes to complete his Scouting Career at the rank of Eagle Scout.

The Rank of Eagle Scout has been, and still is a very prestigious rank in the BSA, and is well respected in the United States of America and across the world. Statistically only 1 Boy Scout out of every 100 Boy Scouts who start the program achieve this coveted rank. To reach the Eagle Rank a scout must earn all ranks previous to the Eagle rank, earn 20 BSA Merit Badges and complete a service project that benefits the local community.

Ricky coordinated with Union Township Public Library (UTPL), Library Director Alison Gibson to complete an organizational project in the newly purchased building “19 Main” that is now the UTPL Library Annex.

This project will benefit the Friends of the Library and the Ripley community by building shelves in the new library annex storage room and re-organizing uncirculated books and periodicals that are used for research and are, at certain times during the year offered for sale as a fundraiser for the library.

The UTPL purchased the building at 19 Main Street in Ripley, with the intention of creating a library annex. When Alison and Ricky discussed different options for his Eagle project, Ricky chose to focus his efforts on organizing the storage room in the new annex.

His project consists of planning and designing the floor plan then implementing the project by emptying the room, buying and setting up shelves, returning the boxes to the room and organizing the books.

To help fund the project, donations can be made at the library, or be mailed directly to the library. All donations are tax deductible and checks should be made to: Friends of the Library, Eagle Project.

All donations, regardless of amount, will be greatly appreciated.