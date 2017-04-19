Blue Jays still in search of first win

By Wade Linville –

The 2017 spring baseball season is in full swing, and while some of the teams of high schools in Brown County has managed to come away with at least a few victories, the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays are hoping that their hard work will eventually lead to their first win of the season.

The Jays are battling not only against some skilled league and non-league opponents this season, but also with their own inexperience at the varsity level.

In one of their most recent Southern Hills Athletic Conference contests, the Blue Jays suffered a 18-0 loss at the hands of the Fairfield Lions on April 12 at Ripley.

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets have been in some closely contested games recently, suffering a narrow 12-10 loss to the North Adams Green Devils on April 11 and capturing a 5-4 victory over Whiteoak on April 14.

The Rockets stood at 5-1 in SHAC play with the April 14 win and held an overall record of 5-3 on the season.

The Eastern Warriors pulled off a 3-1 win over the North Adams Green Devils in Monday’s round of high school baseball action.

In Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference action, the Georgetown G-Men were able to hold on for a 6-4 league win over the visiting Felicity-Franklin Cardinals on April 13, their first league win of the season. The G-Men stood at a 3-8 overall record after suffering a 12-3 loss to Bethel-Tate on Monday.

The Western Brown Broncos rallied back from a 4-1 deficit to claim a 5-4 league win over the visiting team of Batavia High School on April 12, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to come away with the victory and up their league record to 2-3.

Local high school baseball teams have reached the midway point of the season, and excitement is brewing among baseball fans as the second half of the spring season gets underway and post season tournament time draws near.

