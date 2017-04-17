Joseph G. Bennington, 63 years, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Joseph was born in Blue Creek, on September 23, 1953, the son of the late Leo Bennington and Ruth Hanson Bennington. Joseph worked as a farmer, and was a member of the Ohio National Guard. He attended the Cedar Mills Community Church.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by a sister, Julia Bennington. He is survived by four brothers, Warren (Diane) Bennington, of Texas; Bob (Judy) Bennington, of West Union; Roger (Karen) Bennington, of Hillsboro; and Bruce (Pam) Bennington, of Blue Creek. He will be missed by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

On behalf of Joseph’s wishes, he is to be cremated. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhome s.com