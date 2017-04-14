Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets entered Wednesday’s contest unbeaten in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play, but their four-game winning streak came to an end with a 12-10 loss to the North Adams Green Devils.

In a game that went back and forth for seven innings and was tied at 10 after the bottom of the sixth, the Green Devils were able to bring home two runs in the top of the seventh inning and hold the Rockets run-less in the bottom of the frame to claim the victory.

The Rockets fell to an overall record of 4-3 and a SHAC record of 4-1 with Wednesday’s loss.

The Rockets rose to a 4-0 record in SHAC play with a 13-6 win over the visiting West Union Dragons on April 10.

The Rockets opened their season with two losses to the Amelia Barons in a double header but went on to claim four straight victories, starting out SHAC play with a 21-0 win over Ripley and following up with a 6-3 win on the road over the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs.

The Rockets were scheduled to be back in action at their home field to host the Whiteoak Wildcats on April 14, and on April 18 they will play host to the Manchester Greyhounds.