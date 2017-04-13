Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown Lady G-Men upped their overall record to 7-4 on the season with Wednesday’s 10-3 victory on the road over the Goshen Lady Warriors.

The Lady G-Men have not only been backed by a solid defense this season, but also some quick bats.

Georgetown’s Gracie Keplinger has hammered out 22 hits in 36 at-bats for a .611 batting average with four home runs.

Georgetown’s Destiny Barnes is among the Lady G-Men’s hitting leaders with 20 hits in 41 at-bats for a batting average of .488.

Georgetown senior Kassidy Seigla has thrown for 45 strikeouts in 66 innings as the Lady G-Men’s leader in the pitcher’s circle.