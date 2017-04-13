Keith Shouse, age 41 of Batavia, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, March 27, 2017 at Mercy Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a welder. Keith was born October 18, 1975 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Michelle (Fiscus) Shouse and the late David Lee Shouse. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one brother – Tracy Shouse and his grandmother – Bessie Fiscus. Keith Shouse, age 41 of Batavia, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, March 27, 2017 at Mercy Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a welder. Keith was born October 18, 1975 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Michelle (Fiscus) Shouse and the late David Lee Shouse. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one brother – Tracy Shouse and his grandmother – Bessie Fiscus.

Mr. Shouse is survived by his wife – Patricia Blount; four children – Keirsten Shouse of Batavia, Ohio, Christopher and Katelynn Warman both of Batavia, Ohio and Matthew Warman of Georgetown, Ohio; his mother – Michelle Shouse of Georgetown, Ohio and one brother – David Shouse of Lake Waynoka, Ohio.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Clear Mountain Community Church, 4050 Tollgate Road, Batavia, Ohio from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 13, 2017. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.