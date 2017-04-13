G-Men showing improvement

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown G-Men are continuing to show improvement as they make their way through a stiff regular season schedule.

After dominating for two wins (17-0, 19-2) over the visiting Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays on April 8, the G-Men faced the talented squad of New Richmond High School on April 10.

Sophomore Peyton Penny started at the mound for the G-Men in Monday’s non-league game against the Lions, and he was backed by a solid defense in the field to hold the Lions scoreless for the first three innings.

Georgetown’s struggles began in the top of the fourth inning, when the Lions racked up 11 runs.

Penny was replaced by freshman Chandler Patrick at the mound in the top of the fourth inning, and later in the top of the fourth it was sophomore Isaac Holland stepping to the mound.

The G-Men failed to score a run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Georgetown senior Christian Linville came in to start at the mound in the top of the fifth inning. The first batter Linville faced lined out to senior Connar Benjamin at second base. Linville struck out the second batter in the top of the fifth and the third batter up for New Richmond grounded out to first base.

The G-Men were once again held scoreless in the bottom of the fifth inning, and it was New Richmond coming away with the 11-0 victory.

The G-Men ventured to Goshen High School on Wednesday, suffering a narrow 4-1 loss to the home standing Warriors.

With the loss at Goshen, the G-Men stood at an overall record of 2-6.

The G-Men rolled to a 17-0 victory in game one of the April 8 double header at Ripley with junior Jonathan Strickland going the distance at the mound in the no-hit shutout. Strickland threw for 11 strikeouts in the non-league bout that ended by mercy rule after the top of the fifth inning.

Strickland also swung for three hits in five at-bats in game one.

The G-Men dominated for a 19-2 victory in game two with Linville performing well at the mound in the first two innings, striking out six straight batters to hold the Jays hitless in the top of the first and the top of the second.

Due to the new pitch count and expected to upcoming league games, Linville would come out after walking the first batter he faced in the top of the third inning to finish with six strikeouts and one walk.

Linville also went two-for-three at the bat in game one of the double header.

The wins over Ripley provided some needed confidence for this year’s G-Men who started off their season with four straight losses against some stiff competition. With last year’s Georgetown baseball squad finishing with a 23-0 overall record, it had been 27 games since the G-Men had managed a victory. The G-Men have only two pitchers with a significant amount of varsity experience, Linville and Strickland, but the many sophomores and freshmen on this year’s team are quickly adapting to the higher level of high school play.

Georgetown sophomore Isaac Holland has been performing well as the G-Men’s clean-up hitter, hammering out three hits in four at-bats in game one of Saturday’s double-header.

Georgetown sophomore Alex Bolington also swung for three-hits in four at-bats in game one against the Jays, while sophomore Blake Miles cranked out three hits in three at bats with a walk.

Swinging for two hits in game one of the double header was Georgetown senior Connar Benjamin, and going two-for-four in game one was G-Man sophomore Kyle Cornette.

As for the young Jays who are battling with inexperience at the varsity level, it was junior Chris Reuss swinging for one hit in two at-bats in game two to finish among Ripley’s hitting leaders.

The Jays were back in action on Monday, suffering a 24-0 loss to North Adams, still in search of their first win of the season.

