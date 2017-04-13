Joseph G Bennington Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Grant Days 2017 attractions John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games RULH Middle School bans cell phones Ripley Painters Spring Show April 7-9 Lincoln’s Generals to appear at Grant Days Eagle takes new mate Brenda R Harris Ripley Women’s Club announces “My Ohio Hero” essay winners “Chromebook for Every Student” now complete in Ripley Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 RULH & G’Town students make anti-drug video Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Aberdeen passes resolution hoping to halt closing of DP&L coal fired power stations Aberdeen Council to go after delinquent income taxes Ripley’s Tree City, USA committee receives $3,000 grant, prepares for Arbor Day A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels New 1st Stop has grand opening in Ripley Library to focus on historic floods Students perform at Farm & Family Night In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Aberdeen welcomes new fiscal officer Fatal car crash in Adams County Ripley missons group to have fundraiser OVM recognizes retiring asst. admin. Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8 SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars SBAAC girls basketball all-stars take home awards SHAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet set for March 12 Altman claims 170-pound district title Sirkka L Buller Arthur C Schneider Lowell G Neal Virginia M Schirmer Connie S Darling Harold L Purdin Lucille Schumacher Terry E Frye Lady Warriors roll to district finals Broncos take care of business to claim sectional crown G-Men upset MVCA to earn berth sectional finals WBHS JROTC Rifle Team competes at Camp Perry Lady Rockets finish 12-12 Season reaches end for Rockets Eugene D Ring New water lines open soon in Ripley RULH celebrates Black History Month Goat receives smooch from teacher Ripley Library to remember floods Robert G Miller Linda M Howland Robert E McKinney Mildred J Hodges
Georgetown senior Christian Linville got the G-Men off to a great start in game two of the April 8 double header against Ripley, striking out six straight batters to start the game before being relieved at the mound after facing one batter in the top of the third inning.

By Wade Linville – 

The Georgetown G-Men are continuing to show improvement as they make their way through a stiff regular season schedule.
After dominating for two wins (17-0, 19-2) over the visiting Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays on April 8, the G-Men faced the talented squad of New Richmond High School on April 10.
Sophomore Peyton Penny started at the mound for the G-Men in Monday’s non-league game against the Lions, and he was backed by a solid defense in the field to hold the Lions scoreless for the first three innings.
Georgetown’s struggles began in the top of the fourth inning, when the Lions racked up 11 runs.
Penny was replaced by freshman Chandler Patrick at the mound in the top of the fourth inning, and later in the top of the fourth it was sophomore Isaac Holland stepping to the mound.
The G-Men failed to score a run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Georgetown senior Christian Linville came in to start at the mound in the top of the fifth inning. The first batter Linville faced lined out to senior Connar Benjamin at second base. Linville struck out the second batter in the top of the fifth and the third batter up for New Richmond grounded out to first base.
The G-Men were once again held scoreless in the bottom of the fifth inning, and it was New Richmond coming away with the 11-0 victory.
The G-Men ventured to Goshen High School on Wednesday, suffering a narrow 4-1 loss to the home standing Warriors.
With the loss at Goshen, the G-Men stood at an overall record of 2-6.
The G-Men rolled to a 17-0 victory in game one of the April 8 double header at Ripley with junior Jonathan Strickland going the distance at the mound in the no-hit shutout. Strickland threw for 11 strikeouts in the non-league bout that ended by mercy rule after the top of the fifth inning.
Strickland also swung for three hits in five at-bats in game one.
The G-Men dominated for a 19-2 victory in game two with Linville performing well at the mound in the first two innings, striking out six straight batters to hold the Jays hitless in the top of the first and the top of the second.
Due to the new pitch count and expected to upcoming league games, Linville would come out after walking the first batter he faced in the top of the third inning to finish with six strikeouts and one walk.
Linville also went two-for-three at the bat in game one of the double header.
The wins over Ripley provided some needed confidence for this year’s G-Men who started off their season with four straight losses against some stiff competition. With last year’s Georgetown baseball squad finishing with a 23-0 overall record, it had been 27 games since the G-Men had managed a victory. The G-Men have only two pitchers with a significant amount of varsity experience, Linville and Strickland, but the many sophomores and freshmen on this year’s team are quickly adapting to the higher level of high school play.
Georgetown sophomore Isaac Holland has been performing well as the G-Men’s clean-up hitter, hammering out three hits in four at-bats in game one of Saturday’s double-header.
Georgetown sophomore Alex Bolington also swung for three-hits in four at-bats in game one against the Jays, while sophomore Blake Miles cranked out three hits in three at bats with a walk.
Swinging for two hits in game one of the double header was Georgetown senior Connar Benjamin, and going two-for-four in game one was G-Man sophomore Kyle Cornette.
As for the young Jays who are battling with inexperience at the varsity level, it was junior Chris Reuss swinging for one hit in two at-bats in game two to finish among Ripley’s hitting leaders.
The Jays were back in action on Monday, suffering a 24-0 loss to North Adams, still in search of their first win of the season.
The G-Men faced off against New Richmond in Monday’s baseball action.
It was sophomore Peyton Penny starting at the mound in Monday’s bout, holding the visiting New Richmond Lions scoreless for the first three innings.
Freshman Chandler Patrick replaced Penny at the mound in the top of the fourth inning.
The Lions went on to score 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning to take an 11-0 lead.
Linville came in to pitch the top of the fifth inning to hold the Lions run-less in the frame with a line-out to second base, a strikeout, and a ground-out to first base.
The G-Men stood at a 2-5 overall record following Monday’s 11-0 loss.

