Diane L Steele

Diane Lorraine Steele, age 69 of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born Feb 2, 1948 in Hillsboro, OH, the daughter of the late Leroy and Bernie (Hauke) Fryman. She was a homemaker.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by brother Rodney Fryman.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Joe Steele of Sardinia, 1 son; Terry Joe and Angie Rockey of Russellville, 1 daughter; Trudi Perry and husband Tim of Arnheim, 2 step-daughters, 1 brother; Danny Fryman and wife Mary of Coon Rapids, MN, 1 sister; Deborah Craycraft of Sardinia, 6 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, there will be a private service at the convenience of the family.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family. Friends and Families may sign Diane’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.