Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown High School varsity boys tennis team, lacking their top singles player, was able to come away with a 5-0 victory over the home standing Bethel-Tate Lions on April 10.

The only loss of the season in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference play this season was a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of the skilled New Richmond Lions on April 4.

In Monday’s win at Bethel it was Western Brown’s Shawn Hull defeating Bethel’s Kyle Clements, Western Brown’s Noah Hiler defeating Bethel’s Justin Royer, and Western Brown’s Caleb Fite defeating Bethel’s Ethan Erwing.

In doubles action on Monday, it was Western Brown’s team of Carson Eyre and Clayton Wolfe defeating Bethel’s Graham Nick and Cody Kisner; while Western Brown’s team of Wesley O’Hara and Cody Ryan defeated Bethel’s Cameron Lowe and Cooper Reinert.