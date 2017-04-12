Louise R. Murrell, age 80 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Louise was born February 18, 1937 in Carlisle, Kentucky the daughter of the late Ralph and Ivetta (Mitchell) Evans. Louise R. Murrell, age 80 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Louise was born February 18, 1937 in Carlisle, Kentucky the daughter of the late Ralph and Ivetta (Mitchell) Evans.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Willie G. Murrell in 2015, one grandson – Andrew Joseph Strong; one brother Eugene Evans and one daughter-in-law – Brenda Murrell.

Mrs. Murrell is survived ten children – Pamela Murrell of Cincinnati, Ohio, Stanley Murrell and wife Vicky of Williamsburg, Ohio, Phillip Murrell and Dennis Murrell both of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Therese Murrell of Lexington, Kentucky, John Murrell and wife Rita of Muncie, Indiana, Cathy Burton and husband Doug, Paul Murrell, Elaine Strong and husband Tim and Joseph Murrell all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; twenty-four grandchildren – Erin, Alicia, Benjamin, Nathaniel, Kriston, Amy, Meranda, Jeremiah, Ryan, Tiffany, Amanda, Lauren, Merissa, Alexis, Nicholas, Kyle, Angie, Danny, Sarah, Seth, Carly, Zachary, Faith and Wyatt; twenty-six great grandchildren; four sisters – Jewell Davis and Pauline Bussell both of Carlisle, Kentucky, Mary Stone of Millersburg, Kentucky and Martha Clark of Ewing, Kentucky; one brother – Carl Evans of Carlisle, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 14, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Troy Ervin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.