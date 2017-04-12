August Hensley, 84 years old of Hamersville, Ohio, passed away on April 12, 2017 at Hospice of Cincinnati, East, Anderson, Ohio. Husband of the late: Edna Lillian Burns Hensley.

He is survived by a Son: Terry Ford Hensley. 2 Daughters: Judy Elaine Cooper and Julia Ann (Chuck) Day. 8 Grandchildren: Tony (Brooke) Dryden, Cox, Nick (Lisa) Grause, Crystal (Jeremy) Hess, Thomas (Sherry) Ford, Branden (Alexis) Day and Daniel Scott (Breanna) Hensley. 11 Great-Grandchildren. 6 Brothers: Shelby Hensley and the late Robert Hensley, Floyd Hensley, Aster Hensley, Jimmie Hensley and Ford Hensley. 7 Sisters: Rachel Jones, Wanda Ninichuck, Jeanette King and the late Virgina Canter, Mary Jones, Bessie Jodrey and Loretta Hensley. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and friends. Member of the Bethel F&AM Lodge #61 and the Onieda F&AM Lodge #736.

Funeral Services will be at the Hamersville Pentecostal Church of God, 1829 St Rt 125, Hamersville, Ohio 45130, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, With Masonic Services at 8:00PM, also at the church.

Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel, Ohio, with military honors. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.