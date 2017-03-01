Goat receives smooch from teacher

Joseph G Bennington Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Grant Days 2017 attractions John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games RULH Middle School bans cell phones Ripley Painters Spring Show April 7-9 Lincoln’s Generals to appear at Grant Days Eagle takes new mate Brenda R Harris Ripley Women’s Club announces “My Ohio Hero” essay winners “Chromebook for Every Student” now complete in Ripley Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 RULH & G’Town students make anti-drug video Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Aberdeen passes resolution hoping to halt closing of DP&L coal fired power stations Aberdeen Council to go after delinquent income taxes Ripley’s Tree City, USA committee receives $3,000 grant, prepares for Arbor Day A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels New 1st Stop has grand opening in Ripley Library to focus on historic floods Students perform at Farm & Family Night In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Aberdeen welcomes new fiscal officer Fatal car crash in Adams County Ripley missons group to have fundraiser OVM recognizes retiring asst. admin. Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8 SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars SBAAC girls basketball all-stars take home awards SHAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet set for March 12 Altman claims 170-pound district title Sirkka L Buller Arthur C Schneider Lowell G Neal Virginia M Schirmer Connie S Darling Harold L Purdin Lucille Schumacher Terry E Frye Lady Warriors roll to district finals Broncos take care of business to claim sectional crown G-Men upset MVCA to earn berth sectional finals WBHS JROTC Rifle Team competes at Camp Perry Lady Rockets finish 12-12 Season reaches end for Rockets Eugene D Ring New water lines open soon in Ripley RULH celebrates Black History Month Goat receives smooch from teacher Ripley Library to remember floods Robert G Miller Linda M Howland Robert E McKinney Mildred J Hodges
Goat receives smooch from teacher

By Martha B. Jacob –

Each academic quarter the students of RULH Middle School gather in the gym for a morning assembly to honor and congratulate those students who have shown themselves to have the 3 AAAs: academics, attitude, and attendance, according to music teacher, Jessica Kahrs.
Justin Birchfield, advisor for the RULH Middle School student council, emcees the event each quarter and his student council members recognize individual students from each grade for their academics, citizenship, leadership, and athleticism.
“This is always an event that highlights the great effort that goes into learning and building the school community at RULH Middle School,” Mrs. Kahrs said, “There’s always a bit of fun thrown into these assemblies as well.
“The middle school students are throughout the school year, awarded JAYS Bucks for good behavior, acts of kindness and exceptional character, and academic effort.
“The JAYS Bucks can then be redeemed for rewards that include, being able to wear a hat to school, a Blizzard ice cream from our local Aberdeen Dairy Queen, and extra outside free time for an entire class.”
Kahrs added that students can even purchase the chance to duct tape a teacher to a chair. For 250 JAYS Bucks, a student can make a staff member kiss a goat! The larger rewards don’t often get redeemed, but at a recent assembly, that was not the case.
“This is my second year teaching music to all of the students in the building,” Mrs. Kahrs said, “The kids have given me the  nickname “DJ Curly J” for after my work as an acting DJ for all the school dances and assemblies. Unfortunately for me, I was chosen as the target for the Goat Kissing reward by several of my 5th grade students: Clay Phillips, Emily Adams, Jersey Fulton, Sara Schwierling, Ellaina Hutchinson, and Kenlee Finn.”
Mrs. Kahrs said that she had previously been duct taped to a chair so this was not her first time being asked to do something embarrassing for her students.
“I’m usually pretty willing to look stupid for these kids,” she said with a smile, “I love teaching them and getting to know and love all of them. They are worth the embarrassment for sure.”
Stardust the Goat arrived early one  morning, brought in by owners John Paul and Christy Haitz, whose daughter, Maci is a 7th grader at RULH Middle School. He waited patiently for his new companion outside the building while the rest of the ceremony took place.
“So, with a little mental preparation,”  Mrs. Kahrs said, “Stardust the Goat got his smooch, much to the pleasure of the cheering crowd of onlooking middle schoolers.
“Who knows what next quarter’s assembly will bring!”

