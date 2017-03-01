RULH celebrates Black History Month

Joseph G Bennington Rockets fall to 4-1 in SHAC with loss to North Adams Bronco tennis team tops Bethel-Tate, 5-0 Lady G-Men rise to 7-4 with win at Goshen Lady Broncos’ big bats hammer out 11-0 win over Batavia G-Men showing improvement Keith Shouse Diane L Steele August Hensley Louise R Murrell 5th Annual Rick Eagan Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up in May Birds of Prey Grant Days 2017 attractions John H Young II Sally A Gibson Barbara Burris Mary Ann Napier Martha L Newland Marlene Thompson Patricia A Firrell Kellie J Berry Mt. Orab, Hamersville students take part in ‘Hoops for Heart’ Eastern players take part in District 14 All-Star Games RULH Middle School bans cell phones Ripley Painters Spring Show April 7-9 Lincoln’s Generals to appear at Grant Days Eagle takes new mate Brenda R Harris Ripley Women’s Club announces “My Ohio Hero” essay winners “Chromebook for Every Student” now complete in Ripley Reception honoring Becky Cropper April 2 RULH & G’Town students make anti-drug video Rockets blast past the Blue Jays Georgetown hosts ‘season opener’ track and field invite Lady Rockets cruise to 10-0 win over Ripley Lady Warriors, Lady G-Men split games in season opener double-header Bobby A Reed Harold L Barger Ralph M Gaither Aberdeen passes resolution hoping to halt closing of DP&L coal fired power stations Aberdeen Council to go after delinquent income taxes Ripley’s Tree City, USA committee receives $3,000 grant, prepares for Arbor Day A season to remember G-Men hit the field for first baseball scrimmage Eastern’s Rigdon, Purdy earn AP SE District Div. III honors New blocking, kicking rules address risk minimization in high school football Judy A Schneider James M Darnell Lawanda R Truesdell Paul E Grisham Arrelous R Rowland Dennis E Stivers David M Daniels New 1st Stop has grand opening in Ripley Library to focus on historic floods Students perform at Farm & Family Night In it to win it! Bronco wrestlers end season on successful note Eastern’s Hopkins finishes 5th in long jump at OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field Meet SBAAC awards academic all-stars, winning teams Marvin D Atkin Beverly S Flatt Jessie M Sanders Leroy Deck Sr Jody A Towler Sherman E Young Kenneth C Burton Aberdeen welcomes new fiscal officer Fatal car crash in Adams County Ripley missons group to have fundraiser OVM recognizes retiring asst. admin. Royce K Zimmerman Lady Warriors advance to Elite 8 SBAAC awards boys basketball all-stars SBAAC girls basketball all-stars take home awards SHAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet set for March 12 Altman claims 170-pound district title Sirkka L Buller Arthur C Schneider Lowell G Neal Virginia M Schirmer Connie S Darling Harold L Purdin Lucille Schumacher Terry E Frye Lady Warriors roll to district finals Broncos take care of business to claim sectional crown G-Men upset MVCA to earn berth sectional finals WBHS JROTC Rifle Team competes at Camp Perry Lady Rockets finish 12-12 Season reaches end for Rockets Eugene D Ring New water lines open soon in Ripley RULH celebrates Black History Month Goat receives smooch from teacher Ripley Library to remember floods Robert G Miller Linda M Howland Robert E McKinney Mildred J Hodges
News

RULH celebrates Black History Month

About

Written by Ripley Bee 2 Comments


By Martha Jacob –

The students at Ripley Middle School participated in National Black History Month during February.
“We are very proud of some of the essay’s our students wrote this year for Black History Month,” said Chris Smith, principal at the Middle School in Aberdeen. “These kids live in an area where there is so much history on slavery, the Underground Railroad, Parker House and more.
“Our students’ recognition of black history this year has been phenomenal.”
Many of the students wrote essay’s on African Americans who achieved great things in their lives, changing the United States forever.
Bailey Davis (6th grade) wrote the following essay on Harriet Tubman, whom she refers to as an American Hero…
….Harriet Tubman is an American hero. Harriet was brave, she traveled 90 miles alone in the woods with people searching after her.
She was sneaky she kept going back into slave territory. Harriet was also fearless went back for anyone that wanted to escape. She was proud, she saved over 900 slaves. She would do anything to help her family. She was selfless she risked her life for everyone else’s freedom.
Ciara Covert, (5th grade) wrote her essay on Dorothy Vaughan…
….Dorothy Vaughan was born on September 20, 1910 in Kansas City. She went to college at Wilberforce University in 1929.
Dorothy was played the role of Octavia Spencer in the movie “Hidden Figures”
She was hired from NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) in 1943 and was retired in 1971. In an era when NASA is led by an African American man (Administrator Charles Bolden) and a woman (Deputy Administrator Dava Newman) and when recent NASA Center Directors come from a variety of backgrounds, it’s easy to overlook the people who paved the way for the agency’s current robust and diverse workforce and leadership.
Those who speak of NASA’s pioneers rarely mention the name Dorothy Vaughan, but as the head of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronatic (NACA’s) segregated West Area Computing Unit form 1949 until 1958, Vaughan was both a respected mathematician and NASA’s first African-American manager.
Congratulation to both Covert and Bailey for their well-written, informative essay’s on black history.

2 comments:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee