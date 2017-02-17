James E Sizemore Jr

“Jamie” James Elmer Sizemore, Jr., age 44 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, January 28, 2017 at his residence with Hospice care. Jamie was born February 7, 1972 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late James Elmer Sizemore and the late Cathy Mae (Pence Newland Cox) Sizemore. He was also preceded in death by one sister Melissa Victoria Sizemore Miller, nephews Oliver Ray Sizemore and Maddox Draiden Ray Sizemore, brother-in-law Dave Tucker, sister-in-law Lisa Riley Sizemore. Uncle Harmon Sizemore, maternal grandparents Ralph and Marjorie (Musser Pence) Newland. Paternal grandparents, Grace (Engle Baker) Sizemore and Elmer Sizemore.

Jamie is survived by two children – David Lee Sizemore and wife Jessica of Amelia, Ohio and Victorya Lynn Sizemore-Morton of Georgetown, Ohio. Devoted life partner and fiancé Natalie Marie Morton of Georgetown, Ohio. His sisters Melinda Jean (Sizemore Newberry) Tucker, Navarre, Florida, Theresa Grace (Cox) Meadors of Georgetown, Ohio his brothers Kevin Ray Sizemore of Georgetown, Ohio and Johnny William Earl Cox of Ripley, Ohio. One aunt Nellie Norma Jean (Sizemore) Green and husband of Mt Orab, Ohio. One uncle Jerry Ray Newland of Georgetown, Ohio. One brother-in-law Ben Miller of Georgetown, Ohio. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial service will be held on February 18, 2017 at convenience of his family. Interment will be in the Green Township Cemetery, Mt. Orab, Ohio.