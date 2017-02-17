James E Sizemore Jr Warriors blast past the G-Men, 61-40 Rockets performing well heading into post-season tournament play Lady Warriors bring home the Gold with perfect 13-0 finish in SHAC Western Brown Junior High wrestling team wraps up successful season Rockets fall victim to ‘Pack’ attack Broncos suffer heartbreaking loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in state quarterfinals Ripley Police Department busts key figure in BC drug ring “Prom Dress Resale Shop” at RULH High School Saturday, Feb. 25 Small wooden replicas of Ripley Church and organ now available Billie L Shoemaker Erma J Teeters Ralph L Tracy Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets First Presbyterian Church in Ripley celebrates 200 years Rural Heritage Festival gets ready for 2017 Uecker named to Senate committee Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Ripley Council still discussing DragonCams RULH Board approves strategic planning session St. Michael Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week Bald Eagles Return Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Plans to build park at RULH Elementary move forward RULH Middle School students participate in “Real Money. Real World” Ripley First Presbyterian searches for new organist Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734 Plywood on vacant properties must be replaced Doug Green sworn into office Uecker sworn in for Senate term Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Ripley Police Department prepares for 2017 New Massey Ferguson dealership in Red Oak Killen Station Power Plant employees donate to A.N.G.E.L.S. Project, help 162 children Ripley Library presents ‘Drawing Basics with Jeanne Grant each Thursday in February Robert Bechdolt
“Jamie” James Elmer Sizemore, Jr., age 44 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, January 28, 2017 at his residence with Hospice care. Jamie was born February 7, 1972 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late James Elmer Sizemore and the late Cathy Mae (Pence Newland Cox) Sizemore. He was also preceded in death by one sister Melissa Victoria Sizemore Miller, nephews Oliver Ray Sizemore and Maddox Draiden Ray Sizemore, brother-in-law Dave Tucker, sister-in-law Lisa Riley Sizemore. Uncle Harmon Sizemore, maternal grandparents Ralph and Marjorie (Musser Pence) Newland. Paternal grandparents, Grace (Engle Baker) Sizemore and Elmer Sizemore.
Jamie is survived by two children – David Lee Sizemore and wife Jessica of Amelia, Ohio and Victorya Lynn Sizemore-Morton of Georgetown, Ohio. Devoted life partner and fiancé Natalie Marie Morton of Georgetown, Ohio. His sisters Melinda Jean (Sizemore Newberry) Tucker, Navarre, Florida, Theresa Grace (Cox) Meadors of Georgetown, Ohio his brothers Kevin Ray Sizemore of Georgetown, Ohio and Johnny William Earl Cox of Ripley, Ohio. One aunt Nellie Norma Jean (Sizemore) Green and husband of Mt Orab, Ohio. One uncle Jerry Ray Newland of Georgetown, Ohio. One brother-in-law Ben Miller of Georgetown, Ohio. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be held on February 18, 2017 at convenience of his family. Interment will be in the Green Township Cemetery, Mt. Orab, Ohio.

