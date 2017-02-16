Rockets fall victim to ‘Pack’ attack

By Wade Linville –

Led by a 32-point, 17 rebound performance from 6’6” sophomore Noah Pack, the Georgetown G-Men cruised to a 81-53 victory over the visiting Clermont Northeastern Rockets in Friday’s round of boys’ high school hoop action.

Friday’s win marked the second straight for the G-Men coming off a 69-52 win over Felicity-Franklin, upping their overall record to 5-14 and their Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division record to 4-5, putting them in a tie for third place in league standings with the Blanchester Wildcats.

The G-Men defeated the Wildcats 57-55 at Blanchester High School on Jan. 13, and on Feb. 17 they will have home court advantage as they host the Wildcats for their final home game of the season in a bout that will decide who finishes third in league standings.

The G-Men suffered a narrow 60-57 loss the first time they faced the Rockets this season, a league contest held at Clermont Northeastern High School on Jan. 6, but the Georgetown varsity squad showed much improvement the second time around.

Pack started off scoring for the night by sinking a jump-shot from close range to put the G-Men on top 2-0.

CNE senior Jimmy Comacho started off scoring for the Rockets by sinking a pair of free throws after being fouled on a shot to tie the game at two.

The Rockets climbed to a 4-2 lead as sophomore forward Ryan Martin came through with a score in the paint.

The G-Men fell to a 6-2 lead early on, but the Rocket lead was short-lived. It was an assist by Pack for a bucket by sophomore Tanner Ellis that would snap a 4-4 knot, putting the G-Men up by two.

The Rockets tied the game at six apiece with CNE junior Grant Fishback getting in on the scoring action.

Pack muscled his way up for a score over CNE defenders to lift the G-Men to an 8-6 lead, then it was a set of hit free throws by Pack later in the first

period that would leave the Rockets trailing by four.

Another field goal in the paint by Pack expanded the Georgetown lead to 12-6, and what followed was a three-pointer by Georgetown junior Jonathan Strickland that put the G-Men up by nine.

Georgetown sophomore Cameron Brookbank scored on a drive to the hoop to up the G-Men lead to 17-6, topping off an 11-0 run.

Fishback drained a field goal from inside the arc to cap off scoring in the first frame, and with one period of play in the books it was the G-Men leading 17-8.

In a high scoring second quarter, both teams racked up 19 points apiece and it was the G-Men holding a 36-27 lead at halftime.

The G-Men came off halftime break to outscore the Rockets 24-14 in the third quarter.

Entering the fourth quarter, it was the G-Men holding a comfortable 60-41 advantage.

The G-Men capped off the 28-point win by outscoring the Rockets 21-12 in the fourth frame.

It was a league contest that had Georgetown fans cheering throughout, a game highlighted by a powerful Pack dunk in the second half of play.

In addition to his 32 points and 17 rebounds that earned him a double-double, Pack also recorded four blocks, two steals, and three assists.

There were also three other G-Men to reach double figures in scoring in the Feb. 10 win over the Rockets.

Strickland finished with 12 points to go along with two assists and two steals.

Brookbank and Ellis ended the night with 10 points apiece. Brookbank also dished out four assists, and Ellis pulled down five rebounds.

Georgetown junior Logan Doss contributed with seven points, five rebounds, four steals, and four assists.

The G-Men are scheduled to compete in the SBAAC Tournament on Saturday before kicking off play in the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament.

The G-Men enter sectional tourney play at Taylor High School as the No. 8 seed and will take on the No. 9 seed Felicity-Franklin Cardinals, who they defeated handily both times they faced during the regular season, in round one on Feb. 25.

A win over the Cardinals would move the G-Men to round two of the sectional tourney to face No. 4 seed Miami Valley Christian on March 1 at Taylor High School.