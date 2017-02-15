Erma J Teeters

Erma Jean Teeters, age 74 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, February 13, 2017 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Erma was born May 24, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Burl and Erma (Warner) Meadows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Burlie Meadows and four sisters – Linda Harrison, Juanita Helton, Loretta Helton and Marilyn Hoeb. Erma Jean Teeters, age 74 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, February 13, 2017 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Erma was born May 24, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Burl and Erma (Warner) Meadows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Burlie Meadows and four sisters – Linda Harrison, Juanita Helton, Loretta Helton and Marilyn Hoeb.

Mrs. Teeters is survived by her husband of 54 years – Robert L. Teeters, Sr., whom she married on November 24, 1962; two children – Robert L. Teeters, Jr. and wife Connie of Blanchester, Ohio and Ronda Straight and husband Israel of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three grandchildren – Cheryl Davidson of Clarksville, Ohio, Rob Davidson and wife Kella of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Raymond Pederson of Lebanon, Ohio; two great grandchildren – Dillion and Adri Davidson; two brothers – Ronnie Meadows and wife Barbara of Milford, Ohio and Gary Meadows of Goshen, Ohio; one sister – Marlene Dean and husband Bunk of Marathon, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Victor Teeters and Keith Flack will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.