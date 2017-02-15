Billie L. Shoemaker, age 78, passed on Friday, February 10, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Peebles on August 31, 1938, he was the son of the late Chester E. and Bertha Marie ‘Barnes’ Shoemaker. Billie was a graduate of Peebles High School and a Veteran of the United States Army. He worked at Mac Tool and as a sheet-metal worker and leadman at Dualite in Williamsburg for 20 years. He was a member of the Sabina Moose Lodge and the Church of God in Wilmington.

Billie is survived by his children: Diana (Johnny) Ross of New Vienna, Tom (Ruth) Shoemaker of Sabina, David (Elaine) Shoemaker of New Vienna, Brenda Sue (Tony) Chowing of Martinsville, Edith (Randy) Orcutt of Hillsboro, John (Lisa) Shoemaker of Pleasant Plain, Eddie (Penny) Shoemaker of Blanchester, Billie J. (Samantha Floyd) Shoemaker of Clarksville, and Timothy (Samantha) Shoemaker of Goshen. Also left to cherish his memory are a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; siblings: Donnie (Nina) Shoemaker, Jean Savage, and Nina (Ernie) Bay; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Billie is preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine Reed Hixson, and his second wife, Margaret Ross Shoemaker.

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 13, 2017 from 5-7pm at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Please visit www.littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.