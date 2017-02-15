Billie L Shoemaker Erma J Teeters Ralph L Tracy Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets First Presbyterian Church in Ripley celebrates 200 years Rural Heritage Festival gets ready for 2017 Uecker named to Senate committee Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Ripley Council still discussing DragonCams RULH Board approves strategic planning session St. Michael Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week Bald Eagles Return Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Plans to build park at RULH Elementary move forward RULH Middle School students participate in “Real Money. Real World” Ripley First Presbyterian searches for new organist Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734 Plywood on vacant properties must be replaced Doug Green sworn into office Uecker sworn in for Senate term Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Ripley Police Department prepares for 2017 New Massey Ferguson dealership in Red Oak Killen Station Power Plant employees donate to A.N.G.E.L.S. Project, help 162 children Ripley Library presents ‘Drawing Basics with Jeanne Grant each Thursday in February Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott
Obituaries

Billie L Shoemaker

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment

Billie L. Shoemaker, age 78, passed on Friday, February  10, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Peebles on August 31, 1938, he was the son of the late Chester E. and Bertha Marie ‘Barnes’ Shoemaker.  Billie was a graduate of Peebles High School and a Veteran of the United States Army.  He worked at Mac Tool and as a sheet-metal worker and leadman at Dualite in Williamsburg for 20 years.  He was a member of the Sabina Moose Lodge and the Church of God in Wilmington.

Billie is survived by his children: Diana (Johnny) Ross of New Vienna, Tom (Ruth) Shoemaker of Sabina, David (Elaine) Shoemaker of New Vienna, Brenda Sue (Tony) Chowing of Martinsville, Edith (Randy) Orcutt of Hillsboro, John (Lisa) Shoemaker of Pleasant Plain, Eddie (Penny) Shoemaker of Blanchester, Billie J. (Samantha Floyd) Shoemaker of Clarksville, and Timothy (Samantha) Shoemaker of Goshen.  Also left to cherish his memory are a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; siblings: Donnie (Nina) Shoemaker, Jean Savage, and Nina (Ernie) Bay; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Billie is preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine Reed Hixson, and his second wife, Margaret Ross Shoemaker.

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 13, 2017 from 5-7pm at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina.  Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Please visit www.littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.

