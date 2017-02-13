Darrell Inskeep Jeffrey C Clark Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets First Presbyterian Church in Ripley celebrates 200 years Rural Heritage Festival gets ready for 2017 Uecker named to Senate committee Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Ripley Council still discussing DragonCams RULH Board approves strategic planning session St. Michael Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week Bald Eagles Return Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Plans to build park at RULH Elementary move forward RULH Middle School students participate in “Real Money. Real World” Ripley First Presbyterian searches for new organist Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734 Plywood on vacant properties must be replaced Doug Green sworn into office Uecker sworn in for Senate term Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Ripley Police Department prepares for 2017 New Massey Ferguson dealership in Red Oak Killen Station Power Plant employees donate to A.N.G.E.L.S. Project, help 162 children Ripley Library presents ‘Drawing Basics with Jeanne Grant each Thursday in February Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0
Obituaries

Darrell Inskeep

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment
Darrell (Skip) Inskeep, age 96 of Russellville, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born June 4, 1920, on a farm near Ash Ridge, OH.
He was the son of Eric and Lora (Wagner) Inskeep.
Skip attended Russellville High School and was a veteran of World War II, serving in England and France. While in England he met and married his wife, Dorothy Johns, in November of 1944. They were married 62 years until her passing in 2006. After he returned home from the war, Skip began his career as a mechanic in a local garage. He purchased the Shell gas station and it became known as “Skip’s Garage” where he continued for over 60 years. Skip said that he only wanted to help people and that he did.
He was a member of the Russellville Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and was fire chief for a number of years. He was a 65 year member of the Russellville Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. He, also, was a member of The American Legion for 70 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his parents, Eric and Lora Inskeep, and four sisters, Veva Britain, Wanda Brittain, Ruby Crocker and Barbara Truesdell. He leaves several nephews and two nieces.
Masonic Services will begin at 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. The funeral service will immediately follow. Ken Johnson will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery with military services by the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 PM prior to the services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the Russellville Fire Dept, PO Box 268, Russellville, OH 45168.
Friends and Families may sign Darrell’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 The Ripley Bee